Places Where Car Rental is Essential 

Have you considered renting a car to travel to another country? Where you plan to travel should determine whether you need to rent a car. Always do your research before traveling to a new country.

Why is Car Rental Essential?

There are numerous reasons why you must rent a car when visiting a new place like a country. Renting a car in a different country can be vital if you want to explore the entire country or rural areas rather than cities only.

Driving in a new country is an experience in itself. Using a rental car can be fun. With rental cars, you do not need to worry about being on time for public transportation or finding a taxi. Rental cars today commonly have the option of a chauffeur or a self-driving car.

Chauffeur or Self-Driving Rental Cars

With the chauffeur service, there is no need for you to focus on driving. You can enjoy the scenery much more. Drivers for rental companies are generally locals. They know the roads very well and are less likely to get lost. If you drive yourself, you must pay attention to a map and have a much higher chance of getting lost.

Safety

Not only are rental cars more efficient, but they are also safer. Rental companies ensure they maintain their cars and keep them up to date on insurance. Driving a well-maintained car will make for a safer trip. Overall, rental cars are simply a better option.

Options

As well as being safe and stress-free, you can choose from numerous cars to drive. With multiple options, you can find one that you love and are comfortable driving! With a vast selection from the Jeep Wrangler to the Kia EV6, you will find the most suitable for your needs.

United Kingdom

One of the places you should rent a car is the United Kingdom. The driver’s seat is on the right side of the auto. The United Kingdom drives in the left lane.

If you plan to visit the United Kingdom, keep in mind where you want to explore. The traffic can get chaotic in big cities like London or Birmingham. If you want to see city life, public transportation will be much easier. Driving a rental car in the city is not ideal. Visiting the countryside is a different story.

The Countryside and Rural Areas

You should rent a car to see the country and rural areas. Car rental, known as “car hire” in the UK, is the best way to see the rustic side of the United Kingdom.

Transmissions

Keep in mind most cars in the United Kingdom are manual transmissions. If you are uncomfortable driving a stick shift, you may want to pay the extra fee for an automatic transmission.

Age

There are strict age rules concerning car hire in the United Kingdom. You must be 17 to 25 years old, depending on the specific rental company. In some cases, there is an age limit, ranging from 70 to 80 years old.

Length of Stay and Price

Lastly, consider how long you will be in the UK. Renting a car for a month is much cheaper than a week or a few days at a time. The average cost of car leasing in the UK is $42, ranging from $11 to $50 a day. Ensure you check the Tesla Prices UK before traveling to budget correctly.

Japan

Another place you should rent a car is in Japan. Japan is known for having friendly drivers and less “road rage.” With less aggressive drivers, they are more likely to be nice to you if you make a mistake in front of them.

Rules and Regulations

In Japan, there are a few rules you need to follow to rent a car. You need to be 18 years of age and possess an IDP or an International Driver’s Permit. An IDP is easy to attain. It costs around $20. All you need to acquire an IDP is your current country’s driver’s license and two 2×2-inch photos of yourself.

Rent a “Kei” Car

Japan has mini cars they call “Kei,” which means “light automobile.” These mini cars are less strong than regular-sized cars, perfect for city and local trips.

A Kei car will be ideal if you stay in the city. You should not use them for long highway travel. Otherwise, you should rent a standard-sized vehicle if you plan to go across the country.

Traveling in Japan with a Rental

Those used to driving in the right lane may find it difficult to adjust to the left lane in Japan. Keep this in mind when you rent a car in Japan. All rental vehicles also have a built-in GPS in the dashboard, making for easy travel.

Almost every car in Japan is automatic. You will have no issue finding an automatic to rent in Japan. It allows you to explore the entire country for a fee.

Conclusion

In conclusion, renting a car can be essential in many places; however, in some areas, you may want to stick to public transportation. If you wish to drive in Japan, the United Kingdom, or another country, you should research rental cars before traveling.