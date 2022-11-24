The wettest attraction in Lima, Peru

As the countries began to lift the Covid-related travel restrictions, I revisited my postponed plan of hiking last 10km on the ancient Inca Trail in Peru to arrive at the famous ruins of Machu Picchu. Accordingly I flew to Lima, subsequently traveling to Ollantaytambo, an ancient Inca habitat. From there, one morning I caught a train to the starting point and hiked with a guide through mountainous passes to the ruins (a story for another day). Exhausted, I stayed overnight in the nearby town before returning to Lima. While exploring Lima over next few days, I became aware of a unique nighttime attraction, locally known as “El Circuito Mágico del Agua” (Magic Water Tour, in English). It turns out the city maintains a local park “The Parque de la Reserva” (Park of the Reserve) located in the downtown between two of the city’s principal streets. Inside the park, the city authority built the largest fountain complex in the world, consisting of 13 distinct fountains, many of which are interactive. All of the fountains are lighted at night, many with continuously changing colour schemes. In the first decade of current century, the city initiated the current “Magic Water Tour”, charging a nominal entrance fee. The project was initially criticized because of its costs and design. It also involved a complete renovation of a historically significant park. However the proceeds from the entrance fee were utilized in renovating city’s municipal theatre. Since its opening, millions of local and international visitors attended the nighttime show.

One early evening, after hailing a cab, I arrived at the site. After paying the customary admission fee, I entered the complex to arrive at the first lighted fountain, the crowd already began gathering. Later, the “Fuente Mágica” (Magic Fountain) came to view; the largest fountain of the park, this fountain contained a jet which forced water to a height of over 80m. Afterward, I passed another color-changing magnificent series of fountains, arriving at the “Fuente Túnel de las Sorpresas (Tunnel Fountain of Surprises), a 35 m walk-thru tunnel of water. The remarkable feature of this tunnel was that the opposite jets of water were traveling over one’s head without drenching the person.

In addition, there were the fountain “Fuente de los Niños” (Children’s Fountain) and a tunnel connecting the two sections of the park that contained an exhibition highlighting public works projects in Lima. A regularly scheduled laser and picture show took place at the fountain Fuente de la Fantasía (Fantasia Fountain); 120m in length and water jets synchronized with the music.

The experience lifted all the remaining fatigue from that strenuous hike on the ancient Inca Trail, while filling me with a child-like enjoyment.