Last-minute Cruises: 3 Ways to Score a ‘Last-Minute Cruise Deal’

You know the feeling: work’s a grind, the weather’s dire, and it feels like there’s nothing new or exciting on the horizon. When you’re feeling bored, burnt out and fed up, what could be more tempting than a last-minute getaway at sea?

A cruise offers the ultimate change of scene – a salt-scented oceangoing adventure, a new destination to discover each day, premium hospitality and luxurious surroundings. But a cruise holiday also requires months of careful research, planning, and budgeting – doesn’t it?

Well, no. The great thing about a cruise is that you’re completely taken care of. That means three meals a day, drinks, leisure facilities, onboard entertainment and onshore excursions all sorted, saving you hours scrolling through review sites and navigating booking systems.

Aside from the therapeutic benefits, there’s another major advantage to booking a last-minute cruise: the price. Cruise companies tend to reduce their fees the closer you come to the sailing date because they want to fill as many cabins as possible. That means you can save money while discovering new places, indulging in a spot of pampering, treating yourself to world-class cuisine and breathing some much-needed sea air.

Keep it short and sweet

Embarking on a last-minute cruise adventure doesn’t have to disrupt your work or family life. Many cruise companies now offer mini cruises that last three or four days, which means you can get away over a long weekend or take a short midweek break without using up too much of your annual leave allowance.

A short cruise offers just as much in terms of R&R as a long one – in fact, having less time might mean you make more of it. Jump into the jacuzzi before breakfast and squeeze in a spa treatment before your daily excursion. Dinner calling? There’s still enough time to shimmy through a Zumba class before you get dressed up to enjoy some sumptuous cuisine.

You’re not restricted when it comes to destinations on a short cruise, either. Operators offer three- or four-day cruises that take in multiple ports, countries and even continents.

On a four-day cruise, for example, you might start in Athens before sailing to Mykonos and then Kusadasi, the beautiful beach resort on the east coast of Turkey. This Aegean adventure might then continue with stops in Rhodes, Patmos and Santorini before you return to Athens.

If you’re considering a last-minute cruise but you’re worried that there’s not enough time, it’s well worth exploring the range of mini-cruises available.

Go off-season

Ever been sightseeing in the snow? Pulled a Christmas cracker onboard a ship? Or oohed-and-aahed at New Year fireworks in an ancient city? Winter cruises can be absolutely magical, especially those that span the festive season. And you’ve got a better chance of scoring a last-minute cruise deal if you’re prepared to travel off-season, too.

While your friends and family are caught up in the bustle of the Christmas period, you can avoid all the present-wrapping and turkey-prepping and let your crew take care of you instead. Think massages, fine dining, fresh laundry and onboard entertainment. Consider it your Christmas gift to yourself.

Better still, you’ll find that many major tourist attractions are less busy at this time of year, so you can explore them at your leisure without having to compete with crowds. Even world-renowned sights like the Acropolis in Athens and Ephesus in Turkey experience a drop in visitor numbers between October and March. That means smaller queues, better views and an all-round more pleasurable experience.

Restaurants and cafés will be quieter too, so you’ll be able to dine onshore without battling for the waiting staff’s attention. And without the distraction of crowds, you can soak up the authentic ambience of cities and towns as the residents go about their daily business.

Be spontaneous

There are hundreds of cruise operators and itineraries to choose between – you might opt for Greek island-hopping on the Mediterranean or prefer to explore the ancient sights and stunning beaches of Cyprus and the north coast of Africa.

Then you’ve got themed cruises – those with a particular focus on dining, for example, or those that cater to fans of culture and the arts. There are also family cruises, couples’ cruises, and cruises for solo travellers. And itineraries vary in length from mini cruises of just three or four days to those that last a fortnight or more.

The trick to scoring a last-minute cruise is to be flexible, trust your instincts and adopt a spontaneous spirit. You may have always dreamed of seeing the famous ancient windmills of Mykonos, but you can always save them for another trip if there are no Greek island cruises available that suit your schedule. Instead, that 10-night cruise from Athens to Israel via Egypt might just prove to be the adventure of a lifetime.

You don’t need to overthink the packing, either. Cruises offer the ultimate in convenience: most ships now have duty-free shops where you can stock up on holiday essentials like sun cream and toiletries, while onboard designer boutiques will soon have you kitted out for any occasion.

Alternatively, you can take advantage of the ship’s laundry service, which means there’s no need to pack too many outfit changes.

So, you’ve found yourself dreaming of a change of scenery and some ‘me time’, but spending hours planning an expensive holiday that’ll be months and months away just isn’t going to fit the bill. Sounds like a last-minute cruise at an excellent price could be just what you’re looking for. You won’t regret it.