Kenya Top’s National Parks to see the Famous Big Five

Whether it’s your first Kenya safari holiday or your tenth, searching for the legendary Big Five is often the highlight of a trip to Africa’s wilds. Nothing beats an African safari, from the thrill of following secretive leopards and black rhino to the pure beauty of looking upon herds of bathing elephants and witnessing grumpy Cape buffalo fend off a pride of hungry lions.

Everyone should have the opportunity to see the untainted natural beauty of Kenya’s national parks. A Kenya safari holiday is the only way to enjoy it to the fullest!

The Big Five are, in order, lion, leopard, elephant, rhinoceros (officially black, but many people count both black and white), and buffalo. The Big Five were originally so named because hunters thought they were the largest and riskiest creatures to kill. Fortunately for these animals, photography safaris have taken the place of shooting, but the draw of seeing these “Big Five” species continues.

Kenya is home to savannah grasslands and some of the most stunning parks where you may witness wildlife against a backdrop of breathtaking landscapes, in addition to the Big Five. These are a few of Kenya’s most beautiful and well-known parks, which are also noted for their wildlife.

Masai Mara National Reserve

There are no rewards for guessing that Kenya’s most popular safari location is the Masai Mara. The Masai Mara, with its plentiful animals, famous savannah views, and, of course, the yearly wildebeest migration, ought to be at the top of every visitor’s agenda.

Masai Mara National Park is 270 kilometers from Nairobi and takes 5 hours by car or 45 minutes by plane.

Masai Mara is the world’s most well-known and frequented park. The Mara, as it is affectionately known by locals, is located in Narok County in Kenya and is home to the Big Five as well as vast herds of other animals. The Great Migration, when millions of wildebeests and other herbivores migrate from Tanzania to Kenya, is a sight to behold. When animals cross the Mara River to reach the richer pastures of Kenya, a large number of predators await them.

The expansive vistas of the wide savannah make it simple to spot the big cats. The Masai Mara is well-known for its high number of cats, including lions, leopards, and cheetahs. You might observe them sleeping in the shade of a lone tree or stalking the millions of wildebeest and zebra that migrate between July and October.

July to October is the best time to visit Masai Mara during the Kenya safari holiday. Attractions include the Mara Triangle, Mara River, Ol Kinyei Conservancy, and Olare Orok Conservancy.

While rhinos can be spotted in the Masai Mara, due to the expanse of the park, they can be difficult to see because their numbers are still very low.

Amboseli National Park

Amboseli safaris from Nairobi are one of the best experiences to have during your Kenya safari holiday. The Amboseli Game Reserve is another beautiful park noted for its outstanding wildlife observations, although it is best recognized for its vast herds of elephants. Aside from the Big Five, wildlife such as impalas, waterbuck, and Thompson’s gazelles are common. The reserve also has approximately 600 bird species, many of which are uniquely found here.

Amboseli National Park is located in the Loitokitok District of Kenya’s Rift Valley and is fueled year-round by an unending supply of water that percolates downwards from the ice caps of Mt Kilimanjaro, which rises majestically over the park. The beautiful skies and muddy marshes trampled by thousands of animals have made Amboseli so enthralling. Head to Observation Hill for the best photographic views of the park, where you may witness the animals wallowing in the wetlands.

Amboseli is renowned as the “Land of the Giants” because of the vast herds of elephants that wander the sun-baked savannah. Amboseli is home to over 50 different animal species. It’s a rather uncommon sight, especially if you’re fortunate enough to see some of the renowned big tuskers.

Amboseli Game Reserve is easy to access from Nairobi through Namanga and Meshanani, though there are many of potholes.

The best time to visit is January to February and July to September.

Attractions include the Elephant Research Camp, Lake Amboseli, and the Sinet Delta.

Hiking on Mt. Kilimanjaro, visiting Observation Hill, and meeting the Masai Tribe are all must-do experiences.

Ol Tukai Lodge, Amboseli Serena Lodge, Kimana Lodge, and Tortilis Camp are among the places to stay and eat.

Tsavo National Park

Tsavo Park is one of Kenya’s oldest and largest National Parks perfect for a Kenya safari holiday. Its wilderness position, remote from big civilisation, only adds to the park’s beauty and enchantment. The vast area includes everything from rugged terrain to extinct volcanoes and scarce grasses. Before planning a vacation, keep in mind that the park is divided into two sections: East and West.

Since the famed man-eating lions of 1898, Tsavo has come a long way. Tsavo East and Tsavo West are currently huge, uninhabited, and completely safe for safaris. The Big Five are present here, albeit they are not always easy to see. The difficulty only adds to the excitement. Safaris are enjoyable because of both the anticipation and the sightings. Rhinos, leopards, buffalo, and yes, lions, will be the rewards for those who endure.

Elephants sand bathing in the red sand, tumbling around, and producing quite a scene, are another favorite sight in Tsavo West. Along with the ever-present crocodiles hiding in the shallows, you’ll also see hippos bathing here (but this time in the water!).

Best months to visit are January to February and June to October.

Tsavo East, Epiya Chapeyu Tented Safari Camp, and Agenzia Safari Vera Africa are among the places to visit.

Highlights include the Ngulia Rhino Sanctuary, Mzima Springs, Ngulia Hills, and Lake Jipe.

Aberdare National Park

This park, located on the cliffs of the Aberdare mountain range, was originally established to safeguard the mountain’s slopes and moorland. The area is prone to mist and rain due to its high altitude. Despite its height, the park still has the second largest herd of endangered Black Rhinos. Elephants, leopards, and antelope are also common sightings on safari here. It is located 160 kilometers from Nairobi and is easiest accessed from the cities of Naivasha and Nyahururu.

The Aberdare National Park, which is home to a variety of animals including rhinos, elephants, leopards, hyenas, baboons, buffalo, and warthogs, is characterized by steep ravines and picturesque open moorland. The African golden cat, bongo, and blue duiker are a few unusual creatures that have reportedly been spotted here. With over 250 species of birds documented here, including the Jackson’s Francolin, goshawks, sunbirds, and plovers, the bird life is abundant.

The chilly climate, mists, and streams set it unique from other well-known reserves, but the rich trekking terrain and animals are unparalleled. The park is home to a plethora of waterfalls, the most well-known of which are the Gura, Karura, Chania, and Maraqua. The park is unusual in that it provides a one-of-a-kind opportunity to enjoy an African safari in an altogether new setting.

Best months to visit are January to February and June to September.

Thompson Falls, Kereita Cave and Waterfall, and Soysambu Conservancy are all worth seeing.

Bird watching, trout fishing, the Lesatima and Kinangop peaks, climbing to the elephant hills and twin hills are among the top experiences.

Nairobi National Park

This park, dubbed the “world’s animal capital,” is only a few minutes’ drive from Nairobi’s major business sector. The national park is 10 kilometers from Nairobi’s city center. Airports are in the vicinity

The park’s backdrop features an intriguing mix of rustic fauna and metropolis scrapers. This park has a broad range of endangered kinds of animals like as black rhinos, hyenas, and lions, as well as a variety of birds.

June to September is the best time to visit.

Nairobi Mosque, Galleria Mall, and Ivory Burning Site Museum are major attractions.

Picnics, camping, seeing black rhinos, and strolling trails at hippo pools are all must-do activities.

Twiga Campsite is a great place to stay and eat.

Samburu National Reserve

Samburu is one of northern Kenya’s most popular parks, fed by the massive Season Ngiro River, which runs through wide swaths of normally bone-dry landscape. The park is located north of Laikipia and is recognized for certain unique animal species found nowhere else in Africa. The Grevy’s zebra, Somali ostrich (blue-necked), reticulated giraffe, gerenuk, and oryx antelopes are also protected by the people.

The park is 345 kilometers from Nairobi and may be reached via Isiolo and Archer’s Post. Samburu National Park can also be reached by chartered flight from Nairobi.

The Samburu National Reserve is home to several of the Big 5, including the elusive leopard, which is frequently spotted here. The park is also a popular destination for tuskers, and visitors may experience local culture by going on a camelback safari with members of the Samburu tribe. Drought is a problem in this area, so seeing animals assemble on the river banks is a photographer’s dream. Samburu is also the home of Elsa, the lioness from Born Free.

The best months to visit are July to October and December to March.

Attractions include the Shaba National Reserve and the Buffalo Springs National Reserve.

Must-do activities include wildlife safaris, bird watching, and visits of Samburu cultures.

Samburu Sopa Lodge, Samburu Serena Lodge, and Sarova Shaba are places to stay and eat.