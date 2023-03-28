The Best Attractions and Activities near Edinburgh Airport

No one can deny that Edinburgh is a city that everyone should visit at least once. The lively Scottish capital retains an aristocratic feel while offering all the luxuries and the privileges that a contemporary human needs and desires. Even if you find yourself in Edinburgh only for a few hours, you will have the chance to get a glimpse of its magic as the city’s airport is not only relatively close to its centre but also surrounded by significant attractions. What are some activities near Edinburgh Airport that you should definitely try out?

Inside Edinburgh Airport

If you don’t feel comfortable visiting any attractions in fear of losing track of time and missing other important responsibilities or another flight, you should take advantage of the excellent airport facilities. First things first, you should ensure that your car is in safe hands by parking it in a protected area. Generally, finding the best car park is a time-consuming task because there are many such places in the premises. However, you can save much time by booking Edinburgh airport parking on bookfhr.com as the site shows important information about each car park there, such as prices and surveillance, which enables you to discover which is the best one for you. Once your vehicle is secure, you can go shopping or relax at a lounge area. You should definitely grab a bite at the airport since there are brilliant restaurants serving all kinds of cuisines. Admire Edinburgh Castle

If you have got many hours to kill, Edinburgh Castle is definitely the place to go. It’s one of the most popular tourist attractions in the city as it takes visitors many centuries back and teaches them about its rich history. Even if you are not a huge history fan, you will get to enjoy a panoramic view of Edinburgh. Even at night, you can get close and admire both the spectacular castle and the breathtaking city in the moonlight. Wander around the Royal Mile

People who really desire to see Edinburgh should visit one of the most famous little neighbourhoods of the city, the Royal Mile. This is a historic area downtown, and you will only need to spend 20 minutes driving in order to get from the airport to the Royal Mile. There you will have the chance to mingle with locals and see significant attractions such as St Giles’ Cathedral and the Real Mary King’s Close. Climb on Arthur’s Seat

Edinburgh is a great place for travellers on a budget as it offers great things to see for free. Perhaps the most iconic spot that is totally free in Edinburgh is Arthur’s Seat. It is the highest hill in Holyrood Park, and it is believed that Camelot was there. You are warned that you will need to drive 25 minutes from Edinburgh Airport and walk to get to the top. The view from that spot is totally worth the trouble.