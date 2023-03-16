Tips on buying a holiday home in Portugal

When it comes to finding properties abroad, there’s no better expert to turn to than someone who is both a seasoned traveler and an experienced property investor themselves. That’s exactly the case with the Portuguese expert we recently spoke with, who has spent many years exploring different corners of the globe and identifying prime real estate opportunities that others might miss.

Throughout his travels, he has developed a keen eye for spotting hidden gems, whether it’s a charming villa nestled in the hills of Tuscany or a sleek modern apartment in the heart of Tokyo. He knows how to look beyond the flashy, touristy areas and find properties with real potential for appreciation and rental income.

Of course, as with any investment, there are risks to consider when investing in foreign real estate. Our expert recommends doing plenty of research ahead of time, including learning about local laws and regulations, as well as seeking out trusted professionals such as real estate agents and attorneys who can help guide you through the process.

But for those willing to put in the time and effort, investing in hidden gem properties abroad can be a smart financial move. Not only can it offer the potential for strong returns, but it can also provide the opportunity to own a beautiful, unique property in a truly special location.

So if you’re considering investing in Portuguese real estate, be sure to check this advice, from someone who has the experience and expertise to help you identify those hidden gem properties that could help make your investment dreams a reality.



Here is a transcript of his main ideas from our recent talk with David:

As a tax consultant specializing in Portuguese capital gains tax laws, I am excited to share my expertise with travelers who are interested in exploring Portugal’s hidden gems. Portugal is a beautiful country with a rich history, vibrant culture, and stunning landscapes.

From the charming streets of Lisbon to the picturesque beaches of the Algarve, Portugal has something for everyone.

However, it is important for travelers and potential future property investors, to understand the capital gains tax laws in Portugal to avoid any unexpected financial burdens. Capital gains tax is a tax on the profit made from selling an asset, such as property or investment.

In Portugal, capital gains tax applies to both residents and non-residents who sell assets in the country.

I will provide an overview of capital gains tax laws in Portugal, specifically regarding property taxes in Portugal. I will highlight lesser-known destinations in Portugal and provide tips for minimizing capital gains tax while traveling and investing. Always try to consider an expert to offer legal considerations for your foreign investments and that can give you the best practices for documenting expenses and investments in that country.

By the end of this interview, you will have a better understanding of how to navigate capital gains tax laws while traveling in Portugal. You will also be inspired to explore Portugal’s hidden gems while being mindful of capital gains tax laws. So, pack your bags and get ready to discover the beauty of Portugal!

Capital Gains Tax in Portugal

Capital gains tax is a tax on the profit made from the sale of an asset, such as property or investments. In Portugal, capital gains tax applies to both residents and non-residents who sell assets in the country. The tax rate varies depending on the asset type and ownership length. For example, the tax rate for the sale of a property owned for less than two years is 35%, while the tax rate for the sale of a property owned for more than two years is 28%.

It is important to note that there are exemptions to capital gains tax in Portugal. For example, if you sell your primary residence in Portugal, you may be exempt from paying capital gains tax. Additionally, if you are a non-resident and sell a property in Portugal, you may be eligible for a reduced tax rate of 25%.

To minimize capital gains tax while traveling in Portugal, it is essential to plan ahead. For example, if you plan to invest in Portuguese real estate, it is important to understand the tax implications and seek professional advice. Additionally, keeping detailed records of expenses and investments can help reduce tax liabilities.

Foreign investors should also be aware of legal considerations when investing in Portugal. For example, non-residents may be subject to additional taxes, such as the Non-Habitual Resident tax. Seeking professional advice can help navigate these legal considerations.

The Top 5 Hidden Gems of Portugal (By a Local Tax Consultant and Traveler!)

As a traveler myself and passionate about my country, I couldn’t leave this opportunity to also offer the audience from travelmag.co.uk a list of the top 5 hidden gems of Portugal!



Portugal is a country full of hidden gems waiting to be discovered by adventurous travelers. Here are some of the lesser-known destinations in Portugal that are worth a visit:

Aveiro – Known as the “Venice of Portugal,” Aveiro is a charming coastal town with colorful houses, winding canals, and traditional moliceiro boats. Visitors can take a boat tour of the canals, sample the local seafood, and visit the Art Nouveau Museum.

Monsanto – This medieval village is built on a hilltop and is known for its unique architecture, including houses built into giant boulders. Visitors can explore the castle ruins, hike through the surrounding countryside, and enjoy the panoramic views.

Marvão – Located in the Alentejo region, Marvão is a fortified village with narrow streets, whitewashed houses, and stunning views of the surrounding countryside. Visitors can explore the castle walls, visit the local museum, and sample the local wine.

Peneda-Gerês National Park – This natural park in the north of Portugal is home to stunning landscapes, including mountains, waterfalls, and forests. Visitors can hike through the park, swim in the natural pools, and spot wildlife such as wolves and wild horses.

Vila Nova de Milfontes – This coastal town in the Alentejo region is known for its beautiful beaches, cliffs, and natural pools. Visitors can explore the surrounding countryside, go horse riding or surfing, and visit the local lighthouse.

Portugal is a beautiful country with many hidden gems to explore. However, it is important to be mindful of capital gains tax laws while traveling. Understanding the tax laws, planning ahead, and seeking professional advice can help minimize tax liabilities and ensure a stress-free travel experience.

So go ahead and explore Portugal’s hidden gems, but don’t forget to keep tax laws in mind!