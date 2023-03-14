Top 5 Destinations for Private Travel

Traveling abroad is always an exciting prospect – whether it be for work, leisure, or to de-stress from the everyday hustle and bustle of your busy daily routine. What makes traveling even more exciting, though, is when you are traveling to an unknown place, a destination you’ve never been to before.

The unknown can definitely be scary because you don’t know what to expect, but on the other hand, it can be just as exciting! The thrill of visiting new sites, discovering hidden gems scattered across the city that you can then recommend to your friends, new cultures and cuisines, exclusive stores and brands are just a few of the many things you have to look forward to when traveling.

If you’re traveling to de-stress, we think you really deserve to go all out and make it as memorable of a trip as possible. And what is more memorable than making the flight experience as luxurious and fancy as booking a private jet charter to ensure you travel in both style as well as comfort? The feeling of breezing past security is unmatched, and instead of being hot and bothered at the airport, your relaxation can start from the moment that you step out your front door.

If you’re unsure of what some of the top destinations for traveling privately might be, then worry not! We’ve narrowed it down to five of the top destinations for you to choose from, so keep reading below!

Singapore

Considering that the theme of your holiday is ‘luxury,’ we think there’s no destination more luxurious than Singapore. Known to be one of the most culturally diverse locations in the whole world, there surely isn’t a shortage of cuisines or customs, so you really get a bit of the whole world within Singapore!

Home to some world-class integrated resorts, it is the peak of luxury and relaxation, such as Marina Bay Sands, reaching a worth of around $6.8 billion. Boasting over 2000 rooms, you can be sure that they can accommodate you and whoever else your travel companion(s) are in full style, and with expansion plans in the works, there’ll be even more to do! And you can be sure to access everything all in one, with its own theater, mall, museum, and world-famous restaurants that you truly cannot find anywhere else!

Switzerland

Another location that really is the epitome of relaxation is Switzerland. Known to be one of the most beautiful holiday destinations in the world, traveling there privately will truly just elevate your entire experience. Imagine flying in and being able to see the picturesque Alps on your way.

You’ll be sure to find inner peace sitting by the beautiful lakes and visiting the quiet and quaint villages scattered across the bottom of the mountains. A perfect activity when you want to do something a little bit different than spending the day skiing in Zermatt, one of the most famous skiing city resorts in the world! And even if you want to take a break from skiing, there’s still plenty for you to do in the city, such as hiking across some of the best trails of various lengths suited to you.

Marrakech

Marrakech is on people’s travel lists more than ever, and for good reason! They definitely have football to represent their country, but that’s not all! The unique geographical location means you get to see how people have adapted to the desert and how their architecture fits into it all. And with some of the most amazing food just waiting to be tasted, both traditional and dishes with modern twists, you simply must visit the vibrant marketplaces to truly immerse yourself in the culture!

Hawaii

Although a bit of a lengthy journey, it’ll be well worth visiting Hawaii. So much so that we’re convinced when you go once, you’ll want to keep coming back again and again!

We would specifically recommend visiting Maui, also known as ‘The Valley Isle,’ which is the second largest island in Hawaii. If you’re looking for a beach holiday to go on, then look no further! With the beaches being one of the top attractions of Hawaii, you’ll have plenty of time to lounge around and get a tan and watch the sunset after you head off for a spot of jet skiing or perhaps even whale watching!

South Korea

A lot of our previous destinations have been focusing on rest and relaxation, but that’s no reason not to include one of the hottest countries in the world right now; it’s all the talk!

South Korea has been a trending destination for a few years, and we only see that increasing in the upcoming years, too, with plans to add the biggest Ferris wheel in the world coming in 2027!

The world of K-pop has made its way into mainstream music, and more and more people are intrigued by South Korean culture and want to learn more. Why not experience it all in person for yourself?

We know for a fact the music’s good, but that’s not all! From authentic street food that really can’t be matched elsewhere, Seoul really is the heart of South Korea. With remnants of old Korea and the charm of 18BC to modern skyscrapers that are leading the way, it really is a blend of both and new that you can see across the city!