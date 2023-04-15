Getting through the ‘Red Zone’ of Colombia’s border with Venezuela

After dark, the border opened and we were able to proceed, and finally we crossed the border into Colombia. We had got five hundred metres into the country when a police motorbike overtook us and flagged us down and a police patrol car pulled up alongside. There was a lot of inspection of papers, arm-waving gesticulations and loud talking. Radios were used and a more senior officer arrived by car and started reading through the paperwork. There were more phone calls and radios and waving of arms and lots of shouting.

Something wasn’t right and we were asked to follow a police car as we were escorted to the local police station. We parked up and Gareth got out and, as the driver, was taken inside to be interrogated. It was unclear exactly what the issue was, but it seemed that despite the official documents, they still wanted to be sure that they were official and authentic. They were good enough for the border authorities, but now the state police wanted to be sure of the credentials.

It was intimidating, but more due to the lack of information and fears of what could happen next. We were allowed to use the toilets in the police station and it was an interesting insight to see the inside of the police station. The building was surrounded by high, thick concrete walls topped with razor wire. Extending above the walls were poles supporting a thick wire mesh so nothing could be thrown into the compound. There were large bollards set in concrete all around the building to prevent ram raiders.

It was friendly and open at the front, but inside there were a lot of back-up and reservists sitting around watching television or sleeping in hammocks, plus their weapons, stacks of ammunition and heavy-calibre machine guns. They seemed unfazed to see a lot of fair-skinned foreigners walking through their compound. There were more substantial brick-built barracks, but the soldiers preferred to be in hammocks under a tin roof without any walls to benefit from whatever breeze there might be. Not that there was any breeze as the thick, tall concrete walls topped with razor wire around the station kept any breeze away from penetrating this low into the compound.

Kim worked her magic and was able to get us some supper of chicken and boiled potatoes plus some soft drinks from a local takeaway. It was to keep us going for a while whilst the police checked our papers. We were eventually allowed to move on, but the legitimate process and access permits for the truck were not complete. We were given permission to go to Santa Marta along the Caribbean coast, but Gareth would have a day’s extra work to get the truck cleared and get the necessary permits from the police station there before he could go any further into Colombia.

Our schedule was ruined by all the delays, but then that is the nature and thrill, whether you like it or not, of overlanding. We had expected to cross during daylight hours and to be able to get away from the border and have time to find a bush camp. You may have an outline plan but anything can happen, and travellers need to be open-minded about last-minute changes and to be flexible for unexpected or enforced delays.

The border, and for fifty kilometres beyond it, is a tense area with illegal crossings, smuggling, tribal rivalries, refugees fleeing Venezuela and trying to evade detection, armed drug gangs, bandits and informers, innocent farmers who felt threatened and had armed themselves, vigilantes; and as we passed, all the shops, banks and petrol stations had armed security. Various government agencies, such as the army, the anti-drug agency, police and border guards, operated armed patrols and checkpoints. It had all the ingredients for a powder keg. It was a red no-go zone.

Usually, we don’t travel at night as Gareth would have been at the wheel all day and he would be tired. Night-time driving is more hazardous and we should have been well away from the border area or safely parked in a secure compound before nightfall.

Kim had come up trumps and had made a last-minute booking into a hotel near the border in the town of Maicao, about ten kilometres from the border, with somewhere secure to park the truck, armed security on the entrances and a walled compound. The area was still in the red zone due to border tensions, so we were not going to leave the hotel.

We had three triple rooms, so two girls had to share with a boy, and there was some discussion as to who they thought snored the most, and as it was, the two girls chose the person who I thought probably did snore the most, but then I wouldn’t have to share a room with him, so selfishly, I kept my mouth shut and said nothing. It was a reasonable-quality hotel for South America, but still in the red zone of the border area. Even looking at the environs as we approached the hotel, the area didn’t look ‘nice’, even if I might have wanted to go out of the hotel.

In the morning, I went for a coffee in the hotel reception area which was overlooked from the street, and I felt very conspicuous — as if I was the first gringo that the passers-by had ever seen. I moved position and sat at the back and hoped to be out of sight from the street. Surprisingly, the hotel had no coffee, but clients waited in reception until the local coffee man came past with his Thermos flasks. I had a small coffee which cost next to nothing and waited at the back of the reception for breakfast time.

Breakfast was scheduled to be at nine a.m. next to the truck, which was parked in a secure guarded compound behind the hotel. We had sufficient food on the truck to create a breakfast meal. We were short of fresh fruit and vegetables, but we had enough tinned and dried food to create a breakfast meal. We left at nine thirty a.m. to get to Santa Marta. It was going to be an easy drive day, with just two hundred and sixty kilometres to cover.

We stopped in Riohacha and then realised that the world had changed. This was civilisation again, with public toilets with doors that shut and locked, toilets that flushed, there was toilet paper and there was water in the taps. There were well-stocked shops and new cars on the roads. There were modern, clean and welcoming shopping centres with well-stocked shops with a variety of goods to sell.

Extracted from Norman Handy’s latest book, Danger in the Jungle. Also available from Amazon