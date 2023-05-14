Caught by Covid on the Mexican coast

Stranded in Zihua! Technology to the Rescue!

Okay, so that’s an overstatement. Technology was part of it, but far from all of it.

My wife and I sat in our hotel room high above Zihuatanejo, Mexico, staring at the dazzle of lights in the town and the bay below: enchanting, but frustrating, too.

We’d been traveling in Mexico for two weeks. We’d been on the move all that day and had got to our hotel late. It was dark now. We hadn’t eaten since morning and didn’t have a clue how to get down to where the restaurants were.

In reality, I knew we couldn’t have got down there, anyway. It wasn’t that long ago I’d tested positive for Covid. No way I could inflict myself on some unsuspecting taxi driver. Mardena was negative, but we weren’t sure that would last. We were stuck. We had to isolate. I’d more or less resigned myself to skipping dinner.

I figured that the next morning in the daylight we could find our way downtown, muster up enough broken Spanish to buy a couple more tests, and test ourselves again. Actually, I had an inkling that my symptoms might already be waning: I was coughing less, and I felt fine otherwise.

The virus was sneaky, though, people relapsed, especially people like me with underlying conditions. Even if we managed to muddle our way downtown in the dark, taxing my immune system by trudging back up to our hotel seemed stupid.

Mardena’s phone rang. It was our son Max calling from California. “Dad has Covid,” Mardena told him. She handed me her phone. “Drink a lot of water and rest,” Max told me. “That’s what we do.” He’s a nurse at a big public hospital in northern California. He didn’t work in a Covid unit, but some of his patients brought the virus with them when they’d come in for some other reason.

Mardena talked to him a little longer and then clicked off the phone. “He’s going to try to get someone to deliver a pizza,” she said. I didn’t quite get it. “He’s going to call someone here?” It seemed pretty farfetched, mostly because of the distance—almost 2,000 miles from Davis, California, where Max was, to where we were.

I was impressed, though. It was a generous offer. I’m not sure if he’d been the one in need, coming up with an idea like that would have occurred to me.

Mardena went out to the balcony. I filled a glass from the giant bottle of filtered water across the room, then went back and lay on the bed. Thinking about it, I began to feel a little cheerier: after a couple of weeks of nonstop Mexican food, pizza sounded pretty good.

It was almost an hour before Max called again. He’d found a Chinese restaurant that would deliver. My spirits dipped a little. I’d been thinking pizza.

Max and his girlfriend Hanna had called seven restaurants, he told Mardena, and the Chinese place was the only one that had picked up. Mardena thanked him profusely, then hung up and told me how much it would cost. I got the pesos together, lay back again, and tried to choke down about my sixth glass of water.

Max and Hanna had looked over the restaurant’s menu on their phones, then called the place back. Hanna, fluent in Spanish, did the ordering. Later, when we got home, I asked her if the restaurant people thought she was calling from somewhere in Zihua. “No” she said, “I told them I was in California.” I almost laughed: the distances—it just seemed so absurd.

We waited again. After about 45 minutes, Mardena said, doubtfully, “I wonder if they’ll even show up?” I’d been wondering the same thing: a strange area-code pops up on the restaurant phone, and an American two thousand miles away asks about delivering food to someone a few blocks from the restaurant? If I’d been managing the place, I’m not sure I’d have accepted the order.

A few minutes later, Mardena’s phone rang again. “That’s great, Maxie, thanks so much.” She put the phone down: “They’re downstairs.” “Oh,” I said, scrambling from the bed. I was startled. I thought Max might be calling to say the restaurant had backed out.

I picked up the pesos and went down to the patio. One of the two cheerful delivery girls handed me three big plastic bags of food, and I paid and tipped them heartily. I felt like we’d been rescued.

I should probably mention about here that I know I might sound like a terrific wimp. Obviously, none of this was exactly a matter of life and death. At worst we’d have missed a meal. Big deal. But when you’re hungry you’re hungry; it’s not like I was about to stop, think, and compare our little plight with that of the millions people on the planet who go to bed hungry every night.

I lugged the bags upstairs. They were really heavy, which cheered me considerably. It smelled genuine, too. I’d had my doubts: Once when I was in Dallas, Texas, a place full of Mexican eateries, I’d stopped at a Chinese restaurant and ordered a couple of egg rolls. They’d looked like the real thing but they tasted like they’d been flavored with a hefty dose of Mexican seasonings. It was not a happy combination.

Our hotel had been a splurge … for Mexico, anyway—$92 a night—mainly because when I’d made the reservation, it was one of the few places in Zihua with any rooms left. Probably because the room had cost more, it had a refrigerator and microwave.

We needed them. There was a truckload of food. Hanna and Max had ordered the basics: chow mein, almond chicken, broccoli and mushrooms, rice, and egg rolls. it was great, as good anything we’d had in the US. We reheated the leftovers the next night and for lunch the day after that.

My coughing had subsided by the second night, the one before we were to fly home. My temperature was long gone. Mardena and I both tested negative.

Even at the time, the whole scheme had seemed like a stretch—in retrospect, almost ludicrous, really. I imagined long-distance phone calls flying back and forth over our heads while Mardena and I sat in our hotel room, oblivious.

The last two calls seemed the dottiest: the delivery girls get to our Zihua hotel, call Max in California, tell him they’re down in our parking lot, then Max calls us back in Mexico to tell us the girls are downstairs.

Maybe it’s just that I still see the world like a map. In some ways, cell phones and apps and online restaurant menus have probably made things like maps and distances irrelevant.

It’s impossible not to appreciate the technology. It’s obviously the traveler’s friend: we would have gone hungry without it. But in this instance, of course, technology was just the vehicle. It took people who cared enough to come up with the idea in the first place, to persist enough to get it going, to use their Spanish skills to get it done. That they went to that trouble when our predicament was anything but dire made their efforts seem all the more remarkable.

Personally, if the roles had been reversed, I can imagine myself giving up after about the fourth futile phone call.

I can just see Max and Hanna huddling there in California, working on it, keeping at it. There’s a lot more to appreciate in that picture than just the technology.