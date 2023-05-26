Hiking to 10 hidden Costa Rican waterfalls

One of the biggest challenges one can face when travelling to Costa Rica is choosing activities to do while there. Saying that the options are endless is an understatement: there are myriads of activities for everyone of any age to do around the country. I arrived in the dry season, which is typically between the end of December till beginning of May, which means that there are even more options for outdoor activities throughout the day.

One of the stops along my journey took me to the beach town of Jacó on the Pacific coast. People will tell you different things about the place based on their experience. It is one of the most accessible beaches from the capital and on the weekends it is bustling with locals having a weekend break by the beach. It is also kind of infamous for its boisterous nightlife in the center – as much as a town of 13.000 inhabitants can become boisterous, but having taken a stroll one Friday evening through the center, I could see why people advise to stay away. I chose to stay in an Airbnb in a house of a local family further out of town by the edge of the mountains, with a backyard almost stretching into the forest. I visited the beach every day, watching the sunset with Nisha, the family dog, who became my best friend and loyal companion during my stay there. The nightlife didn’t affect me much as I was staying in a very residential part of town, eating bananas and guayabas right off the tree, having long conversations with my host family. A truly Pura Vida experience.

During my time there I stumbled upon one of the many tour companies and I learned about a guided tour of 10 hidden waterfalls in the nearby Las Monas – the Monkeys – rainforest, fittingly named after the abundance of monkeys and other wildlife in the area. I took my trusty camera and headed out with Pablo, our guide and three Canadian tourists, whom we quickly became a tightly knit group, joking and telling stories throughout. We were advised to take water shoes with us, as there will be quite a bit of walking in water. We were taken by a van to the edge of the forest, about 15 kilometers outside of the town of Jacó, passing through the small village of Las Monas, and started walking. At first there was only a trickling stream remaining of the river that seemed to have dried out due to the lack of rain. Most of the time we could just step right over it. However, looking around, we could see just how far and high the riverbed stretched after rain pouring down for months on end. To my entertainment, our guide diligently stepped right into the middle of the water every chance he got, no matter how small the stream appeared to be.

After about 15-20 minutes, the vegetation started becoming more dense and the path went up on a gradual incline. Not long after that we reached our first waterfall and were all very pleased with the achievement. Some of us promptly went for a dip while the rest was marveling and the beautiful surroundings and taking pictures. Then Pablo informed us that the fun part of the hike is about to start: We are going to start climbing up the waterfalls, sometimes on the side, other times right in the middle of it, with or without the help of ropes. The 10 waterfalls follow each other in quick succession, only about 5-10 minutes of walk from each other. And the 10 waterfalls are only the ones accessible to tourists, as they continue further up, deep into the jungle. As we started our climb we passed through lush vegetation, quaint little forest bridges accompanied by birdsong. I am always amazed by how prevalent grazing cows are in Costa Rica and they show up in the most uncanny places. Indeed, we ended up bumping into a couple of them and couldn’t figure out how they got to where they seemed to be just hanging out and relaxing – deep in the forest on the side of a steep hill. They were similarly intrigued by our presence and were welcoming of the pets we gave them as we passed by.

The path became gradually more challenging yet increasingly more fun for all of us. Soon enough, we were walking waist deep in the pools of water accumulated under the waterfalls, passing bags over our heads to each other and climbing up on ropes to the next one. It was an amazing adventure and we were all having a lot of fun. The weather was quite pleasant throughout, an overcast day, which was a welcome break from the relentless sun of the past couple of weeks. Eventually we came across a portion of the trail with posts and lines on the side to prevent people from falling into the depths. We were advised not to hold on to them as much as we could help it as ants are using it as tiny bridges. It turns out that this rainforest is home to the very large species of bullet ants (Paraponera clavata), that, as the name suggests, have a bite so painful that all you want to do is go home and lay down after you’ve been bitten by one of them. The bite has been likened to a feeling of your hand or foot being of fire, being stabbed by a thousand needles or being shot – hence the name. Painkillers do nothing in the way of easing that pain. In some parts of the Amazon rainforest these same ants are used during rites of initiation in the process of boys growing into warriors. Therefore, we became hypervigilant not to step or grab onto them by accident. Not Pablo though. He freely put his hands in the trajectory of marching ants, showing us that if you are in harmony with the local fauna, you have nothing to fear.

Every now and then we would pass a group of people doing the hike themselves but there was never a commotion or any discomfort passing by each other. We pushed on to arrive to the last, biggest and undeniably most beautiful of waterfalls. It was a great sense of achievement to be able to cool down in the pool and eat delicious fruits that were prepared for us by the tour company.

The way down was a considerably easier route, and our high spirits kept us energized till the very end. At the entrance to the forest the car was waiting for us and we went to have a typical local lunch prepared by the mother of Pablo himself at Casita del Sabor (The Little House of Flavor). We had a beer and were grateful for our day spent in the wilderness, already completely dry after stepping out into the heat of the beach from the protection of the rainforest. It was definitely one of my more memorable moments in Costa Rica, in great company, doing an adventure that employed all my senses and moved my whole body throughout. If you are an experienced hiker and canyoner, this hike can be done by yourself, but I think a knowledgeable guide and good company can be a great way to make the hike more memorable and learn about the peculiarities of the area.

Szidonia Lorincz is a professional travel and adventure photographer born in Transylvania. She is currently traveling the world full-time, looking for adventures and stories to tell through her images and words. She is passionate about immersing herself in local cultures and discovering unique natural spaces wherever she goes. More by her on her website.