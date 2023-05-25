Taking the Train Through the Pyrenees

The Pyrenees create a natural border between France and Spain, stretching from the Atlantic Ocean to the Mediterranean Sea. For 270 miles, these mountain peaks provide pristine yet wild landscapes full of opportunity and adventure.

Photo by Ian on Unsplash

From alpine villages to the rarest wildlife, valleys and pastures to ancient caves, every angle of the Pyrenees is stunning and ready to be explored. One of the best ways to see everything this natural beauty has to offer is by train. Of course, you can hike, ski, climb or bike, but if you are looking for something more laid back and to reach places you may not normally be able to reach, the little trains of the Pyrenees are a great choice.

If you start in Barcelona, you can begin your trip with a short city break and indulge in the art culture this eclectic destination has to offer. From here, board the Roses Express which has been designed to offer a new way to visit Roses and enjoy the panoramic views and Mediterranean landscapes. Admire the white beaches, crystal clear waters and sea coves at the start of the Pyrenees, take in the tranquillity and get excited for what’s to come.

Photo by Ellie Toia: https://www.pexels.com/photo/white-concrete-building-near-water-7739949/

Cross the border into France and visit Villefranche-de-Conflent to start your journey of exploring the French side of the Pyrenees. From here, get ready for an unforgettable journey on the Yellow Train. Winding its way up into the Tet Valley, across Pont Gisclard suspension bridge and the Séjourné viaduct, you can enjoy a truly scenic journey through luscious forests and magical ravines in the comfort of your carriage.

Go back to exploring the Spanish side of the Pyrenees with a trip on the Nuria rack railway which climbs almost 1000m to reach the remote town. Panoramic views of the glorious mountain resort are breath-taking and the opportunity to access this small town is probably once-in-a-lifetime. Take sanctuary here in the pilgrimage centre and soak in the traditional ways of life before returning down the valley.

Photo by Matthieu Gouiffes on Unsplash

The Red Train, also known as Train du pays Cathare et du Fenouillèdes is a 100-year-old line that runs round the edges of the mountain side. On a clear day you will see all the different elements that make up this stunning mountain range and the entire length of it disappear in the distance. Castles, vineyards, viaducts and tunnels, you will see it all whilst being surround by mountains and gorges.

Every train offers a different and extraordinary experience of the Pyrenees. You don’t need to worry about planning a route, blisters from a hike, or whether you’ll be able to see everything in time. Everything is mapped out for you and ensures you get to see the wonders that this mountain range has to offer. It is a trip you will never forget.

Travel Department are a guided tour operator that create itineraries so you don’t have to. Every holiday is designed to make sure you get the most out of your trip wherever you decide to go. https://www.traveldepartment.co.uk/