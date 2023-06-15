Vietnam, the Land of the Smiles

Vietnam, the land of smiles, is a country where its incredible mountain landscapes shelter Vietnamese hearts. Many of them show their teeth in a wide smile recognized worldwide. In this article, you’ll learn why Vietnam is the land of smiles, one of the world’s five happiest nations.

The British Happy Planet Index (International Happiness Index) says that Vietnam ranks fifth on the list of the happiest countries in the world and second on the list of the happiest countries in the Asia-Pacific region. Why do you think it is? Here are some possible reasons.

It’s time for us to embark on a cultural adventure in one of the warmest and friendliest countries in the world.

Vietnamese characters stand out!

Vietnamese are surprisingly resilient, hardworking, and very kind and optimistic. They’re creators by nature. Some of the most vital traits of Vietnamese characters are purpose and sincerity.

The Vietnamese win the hearts of explorers who come to this country for adventure. Something that stands out about their personality is forgiveness. Vietnamese don’t get angry over minor faults. They will always have room in their hearts to forgive without getting mad, such as if you mispronounce their names or leave your shoes on when entering a house.

Older people are of great importance in the community

Family is a vital bond for Vietnamese. Everyday life revolves around family values. However, many young people try to keep family traditions alive. Respect and humility towards elders are fundamental here. You won’t be surprised to see many signs of care for older people in Vietnam.

They have an entrepreneurial spirit; they are always dynamic

It’s a country with a lot of movement; people have multiple jobs and long days to give the best of themselves to their families. To have a better future, the Vietnamese place great importance on work!

Vietnamese are very friendly and hospitable

If you travel to Vietnam, it’ll be okay if locals want to invite you to their homes or festivities. You’ll always be welcome here. If you need help with anything, you’ll find many selfless acts, people who will be happy to help you and give you a hand with whatever you need.

Most of these performances are based on Vietnamese folklore, which includes various legends and the country’s history. Such performances are often organized during festivals, where they are one of the main events and the celebration’s highlight.

Vietnamese love to LOVE!

After listening to Vietnamese music, you wonder why everything sounds so sad. All the country’s composers are living through endless ruptures and unrequited love. That’s because the Vietnamese love to hear love stories. Even when you mention you have a partner, their reactions range from happy greetings to dizzying squeals.

Curious about Vietnam, the land of smiles? These are some of the reasons Vietnamese are happy. However, we must catch up because many more explanations will satisfy your interest in this country. We hope that with this article, you’ll learn more about its culture and social sensitivity, which make it such a fascinating and wonderful country.

