5 Essential Tips For Your UnForgettable Trip To Bali

In this blog, we are giving you some of the most essential tips for your trip to Bali for a truly memorable trip. They are as important as each other so that your trip to the island of the Gods is the best trip of your life.

Safety in Bali

The first thing to remember is that Bali is a volcanic island. What does this mean? Well, it is located in a highly seismic zone and earthquakes, tsunamis and volcano eruptions are the order of the day. Do you now understand why it is important to travel with travel insurance to Bali?

Indonesia is one of the safe countries in terms of delinquency and criminality, however, being a country with a lot of tourism, there are always pickpockets in some areas where you should be wary.

As in all places with a lot of tourism, there will always be someone who tries to rip you off or steal your wallet or mobile phone, but we can only be vigilant against that and you can suffer it not only in Bali but in many other places in the world.

Is Bali as cheap as they say?

Julius Homes could say that the most expensive part of a trip to Bali is getting to the island and we would not be deceiving you.

If we look at the conversion of the euro with the currency of Bali (Indonesian rupiah IDR) we can verify today that 1 euro = 16,939.07 IDR. Like everything in this life, everything depends on how fast you are when it comes to spending money. In Bali, you can find accommodation from 10 euros a night to 700 if you don’t look for money.

Another important point is the cost of food in Bali, you can spend an average of 6 euros per person on each meal that included a dish, drink and dessert or coffee. For example, a litre bottle of beer costs 1 euro. What a time!

Renting a motorbike in Bali can also be cheap if you know how to haggle. We pay between 3 and 5 euros per day and filling the tank of the motorcycle barely costs 2 euros.

We already told you, you have to know how to haggle very well because they tend to inflate prices because the Balinese already know in advance that you are going to lower the price.

We can say that Bali is cheap but it all depends on yourself . We are one of those who, no matter how cheap a destination is, know how to control spending, there are other people who are not like that and are more wasteful. Which one are you?

Change money in Bali

Another important point that should not be missing from these tips for travelling to Bali is the economic issue while already on the island. If you are on the island you will also find many stores where you can change money in Bali, you just have to compare which one has the best chance so that you can get the most money in this way.

You have to have a thousand eyes because there is always a store that climbs into the bushes and there are moments of urgency that you think you have no choice, but the truth is that in the Ubud area, there is a store to change money every 100 meters.

In these stores, the currency exchange with respect to other countries will call your attention. The change in the British pound was huge. 1 British Pound = 19,228.7 IDR when the euro is at 1 Euro = 16,939.07 IDR.

Internet in Bali how do I get it?

Just like currency exchange stores, finding stores where you can buy Sim cards for your mobile will be very easy and you can even recharge them when you need them.

In restaurant and hotel areas, you can take advantage of the Wi-Fi but if you are going to do a motorcycle route on the island of Bali, the data will fly fast since you will have the GPS on all the time.

Keep in mind that in Indonesia there are 4 main telephone companies: IM3 Ooredoo, Telkomsel, 3 (Tri) and XL Axiata. Of all of them, the one with the most coverage and best internet quality is Telkomsel.

Where to stay in Bali?

Finding where to sleep in Bali depends a lot on the route you want to take to get to know this beautiful island. The best areas to stay in Bali are also the most touristy, so we are going to make a shortlist so you can start looking for hotels or villas for your trip to Bali.

● Seminyak

● Canggu

● Ubud

● Uluwatu

● Jimbaran

● Candidasa

● Gili Islands

● Nusa islands

● Sanur

● Lovina

As you can see, there are many important areas in Bali to find your best hotel.

With all these tips, you can plan a great trip to Bali. Hope it helps!