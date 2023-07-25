Business Travel Guide to Serviced Apartments in Dublin

Dublin is a fascinating city, full of history, culture, and charm. It’s also a popular destination for business travellers, who require accommodations that offer comfort, convenience, and value for money. This is where serviced apartments come into play.

Serviced apartments offer a unique and comfortable alternative to traditional hotel rooms. They provide all the amenities of a hotel with added benefits such as more space, privacy, and the ability to cook your meals. In this blog post, we’ll take an insider look at serviced apartments and highlight the benefits they offer for business travellers.

Social Distancing and Sanitation

In today’s climate, catching illnesses isn’t a far fetched idea. Therefore, secure and sanitary surroundings are still a must-have for travellers. Serviced apartments in Dublin offer sanitised rooms and are cleaned regularly to ensure guests feel secure and comfortable during their stay. Serviced apartments are also ideal for social distancing as they are typically designed with open floor plans and private entrances to minimise contact with other guests.

Better Value for Money

When it comes to longer stays, serviced apartments are better value for money than hotel rooms. With lower rates for longer stays, serviced apartments offer more space, comfort, and amenities than traditional hotel rooms. Additionally, most serviced apartments in Dublin are located in prime locations close to restaurants, shops, and tourist attractions, making them an ideal choice for business travellers who want easy access to everything the city has to offer.

Round-the-Clock Service by Concierge and Housekeeping Staff

Guests staying in serviced apartments are guaranteed round-the-clock service by concierge services and dedicated housekeepers who are trained to know their preferences. This level of service ensures that guests feel comfortable and taken care of during their stay. The staff is always available to assist with any requests, including arranging transportation, making reservations, and providing local recommendations.

Spacious Accommodations

Space is the ultimate luxury when in a new city, and serviced apartments offer spacious studios, one-bedroom apartments, three-bedroom apartments, and even penthouses. Guests can choose the size of their accommodation based on their needs and preferences, ensuring they have enough space to work, relax, and unwind.

Well-Equipped Kitchenette

Food is a great way to explore a new city’s culture and heritage. However, some nights you may want to just lay in bed with something simple. The well-equipped kitchenette stocked with cookware and tableware in serviced apartments comes in handy during times like these. Guests can prepare their meals in-house, saving money and enjoying the comfort of their own space.

In conclusion, serviced apartments offer a unique and comfortable alternative to traditional hotel rooms for business travellers. With social distancing and sanitation, better value for money, round-the-clock service by staff, spacious accommodations, and well-equipped kitchenettes, serviced apartments offer everything business travellers need to feel comfortable and productive during their stay.

