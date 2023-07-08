Cheers to Mezcaloterapia!

I should have been drunk for all the alcohol my body had absorbed that day. It began with a refreshing mid-day cocktail in Nombre de Dios, Mexico. A mezcalita with tamarind juice, mezcal and a chili powder rimmed glass. Resting on a round sofa with piles of pillows, I enjoyed my drink and guacamole with chicharrones instead of chips, waiting for my treatment at Mezcalli Spa.

Soon, I was led outside to a maze garden and walked to the center. I stood with two roses on the ground for a cleansing ceremony. An esthetician held a pottery chalice with small volcanic rocks that had been soaked in water. The smoke flowed through the air, exuding a sweet smell. I was blessed for the four elements, air, fire, earth and water. A blessing was said in Spanish and I tried to keep up with her words. She bent down, reached up, and walked around me until I was covered in a silvery fog.

Once the blessing was complete, we headed to a wooden fermentation tank housed in a glass enclosure among ancient desert flora. The tank was filled with water and rose petals. There was a stairstep alter to one side covered in a white cloth and rose petals. The top step had a bottle of mezcal, a shot glass and a tray of chocolate bark, grapes and candies. This is what I came all the way to Mexico for, a 90 minute treatment called Mezcaloterapia, Mezcal Therapy. This is the only spa in the world to offer this particular ceremony, one passed down from ancestors with a Mezcalli Spa twist.

I felt the water and was interested to discover it was lukewarm. Just as I pulled my hand out of the tub, a man came in carrying fire blazed volcanic rock in a huge bucket. The esthetician held a copper pitcher with the nectar and fibers of agave. She poured the nectar over the rock creating a billowing haze of smoke as the man gently lowered it to the bottom underneath the small bench I would sit on. This made the water the perfect temperature to relax muscles and mind. I stepped in and my body quickly became a haven for rose petals seeking my arms, hands and decollete. The esthetician had a small table with several shots of mezcal. She began pouring the liquor in wide strokes into the water. Mezcal is an intoxicant and is intended to bring relaxation. It also has antibacterial and anti-inflammatory qualities which make it an excellent option for spa treatments such as facials, massage and bathing therapy.

The next step was for me to choose an essence. She waved four bottles under my nose so I could smell each and choose the one that pleased me the most. It was a combination of cinnamon, orange, mandarin and was called, the essence of happiness. I received a head, neck and shoulder massage with the oil as vapors of mezcal permeated the air. She performed inhalation therapy, holding her hands in front of my face and asking me to breath in and out deeply three times. This allows the benefits of the combination of oils, to lift the mood and relax. Then, I was offered a shot of mezcal and the tray of treats. I chose chocolate bark and nibbled and sipped and soaked. Soon, my small glass was empty and no chocolate was left on the tray.

She showed me a small bowl filled with powders, honey of the agave, arcilla, a plant whose powder is used for exfoliating treatments, and made it into a paste with a shot of mezcal. It was rubbed on my face, arms, back, neck, calves and feet which I propped on the side of the tank so the blend could dry. It was left to dry for ten minutes, like a mask. The final touch was to place mint leaves on my temples to release stress. A slight breeze blew with mezcal, agave nectar, mint and a bit of orange from the essence all mixing to relax my senses. When my esthetician returned, she handed me a bowl of agave fibers I used to scrub off the exfoliating mask. My skin was soft and smooth, “Como un bebe,” she said.

I was told to submerge myself in the water and when I stood up she splashed a shot on one arm, a shot on the other, a shot on my back and one on my décolleté. I could smell the sting and feel the alcohol evaporate. The ceremony was complete.

Mezcaloterapia is a unique luxury spa treatment that can only be found in the succulent filled country outside Durango, Mexico. It will leave your skin exfoliated, senses stress free and your personal essence, a bit intoxicated.