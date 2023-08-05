Chasing the Krka Waterfalls near Split, Croatia

A well-deserved and much needed break finally came. Giddy with excitement and looking for a new travel adventure, I found myself at the Krka National Park located around 60 miles from Split, Croatia. The drive was pretty easy, and in less than 40 minutes, I parked at Lozovac, the main entrance of the waterfalls. Paying a hefty 40 Euros for the entrance ticket, I prepared myself for a trying hike on a sweltering summer day.

All my thoughts about the expensive entrance fee and the heat evaporated, as I found myself on a trail leading down to the waterfalls. The sound of the water, chirping of the birds, and majestic forest brought an instant relief, so I headed behind other curious, exploring enthusiasts following the wooden boardwalk that circled through the woods.

Every single turn I took the trail exposed something to marvel at. Knotted trees with deep roots gave a welcome shade from the sun while branches and leaves danced in the light summer breeze. The Krka river flowed vigorously, humming, ardently increasing the speed and murmur like a music before reaching crescendo and climax. The water was full of fish, but to my amazement, they didn’t move: they were still at the tip that dipped into the falls, resisting the force of the water to pull them down a steep decline. Vibrant butterflies moved graciously, their wings stamped with intricate markings, luring you deeper into the woods.

Tourists snatched the photos capturing this exceptional natural beauty. When I looked up, the sky was hidden under the trees but I was rewarded with the view of the park’s rich birdlife. Falcons and eagles like soldiers at the guard posts, carefully watched while I followed the path; heron showed off ballerina moves while standing in the water on one leg eyeing the huge amphibian that hid on the wet, mossy rock.

The sound of the waterfalls was getting louder and louder, and I knew I was getting closer. I had seen the photos of Skradinski Buk before, but the sight that emerged in front of me, left me breathless. The fall, a network of seventeen karstic waterfalls, 330 feet wide and more than 1300 feet long commanded an awe. The powerful curtain of cascading water dropping into a breathtaking emerald shade of green plunge pool grounded me instantly. The time stood still. The mighty sound of the water plunging, its drops sprinkled on my face, lush landscape and park’s wildlife inhabitants weaved a spell, transfixing my eyes with this majestic beauty.

Entranced by the view and sound of water, I stood there feeling sublime tranquility washing over me. I inched closer to the water and found a flat opening covered with rocks. Carefully stepping over it, I found a spot and sat down taking my sandals off. Hesitantly, I submerged one toe, then the whole foot in the water feeling a welcoming cooling sensation. Audacious enough, I dipped both feet in the clear water and felt like a little kid, splashing water around. The sheer impact with water made me fearless. I sat there for a while taking in the natural wonder that surrounded me, breathing it all in.

The pressure of fulfilling day to day responsibilities, clocking hours, and meeting deadlines robbed me of my creative energy and spirit. The invisible, yet ominous sand clock, seeping the last deposits of sand grains made me feel as if I was running out of time.

I realized I got more than I bargained for with this visit. An epiphany caught me off guard; I knew I couldn’t allow myself to waste any more precious time. Chains of constraints wanted to break, my soul and heart demanded freedom.

Universe was nudging me to take a road less traveled, into the unknown, to live my life where a dollar and a clock on the wall wouldn’t own me any longer. And suddenly, the voice within that started as a whisper became clearer and louder: “You got this. Everything will be alright.”