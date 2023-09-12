Icecaps, geothermals and elves – Iceland is wild

How can one describe Iceland? It’s a small country in the middle of the North Atlantic Ocean; the world’s largest volcanic island; a land of natural hot springs, geothermal pools, countless volcanoes, stunning waterfalls and breathtaking glaciers, daily earthquakes, black sand beaches, deep fjords and ragged coastlines. And that’s not forgetting its Viking history, the Northern Lights and the Blue Lagoon.

During our visit to Iceland this past June, we met up with Joseph, our amazing guide, and six other tourists. Together we journeyed over 3,000 km. on the Ring Road that encircles this sparsely populated land. Joseph briefed us on what to expect. First the weather: it’s unpredictable. Summer temperatures range Between 6°C and 15°C. Daylight lasts for 20-21 hours. It may be windy and wet. Iceland is an ever-evolving landmass. Global warming is causing the glaciers to melt faster resulting in the land gradually rising up. Lava flows from volcanic eruptions continue to mold the landscape. And lastly respect for the elves is deep-seated in the soul of the Icelandic nation.

The elves are on the right

Our first stop was at Thingvellir National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage site. It’s where the history of the nation first began and was home to Iceland’s parliament from the 10th to 18th centuries. Also it’s where the North American and Eurasian tectonic plates meet or rather move away from each other. Regardless of the rain we walked along a deep rift valley bordered on both sides by steep craggy cliffs.

In the afternoon, we descended a steep path to the Black Lava Pearl Beach with its unique small smooth black pebbles and the distinctive “Singing Rock” lava formation, also known as the Church of the Elves. At day’s end, we checked into the oldest hotel in Iceland dating back to 1884. We slept peacefully in our attic room with its steep sloping roof.

Our exploration of the Tröllaskagi (Troll Peninsula) began with a visit to a 17th century timber and turf church. Inside the church were a number of wooden pews with seating for about 30 parishioners.

At mid-morning, we were close to the Arctic Circle. On a nearby picnic table, Joseph set out some traditional Icelandic fare including sheep’s head brawn, fermented shark, cod liver pate and whale meat. And to wash it down: Brennivin, the original Icelandic spirit.

A cruise on a traditional wooden vessel around the scenic 60 m. long Eyjafjörður (Island fjord) was next on our schedule. Attired in bright red survival suits, we stayed warm and cozy as we set off on a whale watching tour. We spotted five humpback whales, several dolphins and a handful of porpoise. An added extra was the homemade hot chocolate and freshly baked cinnamon buns handed out by the crew.

One cannot visit Iceland without gazing in awe at some of its 1,000 waterfalls. There’s Goðafoss (Waterfall of the Gods) where glacial water from the highlands gushes over an elegant horseshoe‑shaped cliff before crashing over 39 feet (12 m.) to the rocks below. Around 1000 AD the country’s designated law speaker declared that Christianity would replace paganism as the official religion. In a symbolic gesture, he threw his Old Norse idols into the water giving the waterfall its name. Then there’s Gullfoss (Golden Waterfall) consisting of two separate cascades. A paved trail leads to an overlook where we peered down at a deep gorge of foaming water. At the lower viewpoint, the force of the falls sprayed us with a damp mist. Back in 1907 a foreign business approached the owner of Gullfoss as he wished to build a hydroelectric plant here. A protracted legal battle ensued. Eventually, the owner’s daughter threatened to throw herself into the waterfall if construction began. The project was quashed and the farmer donated the land to the state.

At Lake Myvatin we walked around a pseudocrater. It was formed over 2,000 years ago by underground gas explosions. We continued on to Dimmuborgir (the Dark Fortress) lava park. We wound our way past jagged black pillars and volcanic caverns which conjured up images of a fairytale world. At a naturally formed rock arch we all posed for a photo op. Further along the pathway was the “Church”, an open-ended cave featuring a high domed roof. It’s believed that some creepy Icelandic trolls known as the 13 Santa Clauses live here.

Close by was Hverir Geothermal Area which sits atop the Mid‑Atlantic Ridge. All around us were steaming hot springs, bubbling mud pools, brimming fumaroles and natural steam vents. The earth here comes in shades of burnt sienna due to the presence of iron ore and other minerals. In places it’s encrusted with salty deposits and is practically devoid of vegetation. The area looked otherworldly. But it’s the rotten egg stench of sulphur that will stay with us forever. Just 10 km. down the road, was the Geysir Geothermal Field. The original Geysir is now mostly dormant but Strokkur (the “Churn”) is a worthy substitute. Every eight minutes or so, Strokkur shoots scalding hot water about 50 ft. into the air.

Late one afternoon Joseph pulled into the highest farm in Iceland. He suggested that we sample the café’s astarpungur (“love balls”). These tasty goodies resemble little raisin filled deep fried donuts. Accompanied by a cup of steaming hot coffee, it was the perfect pick-me-up on a chilly day. As we were leaving, we caught sight of a shy Arctic Fox, Iceland’s only native mammal.

Our travels continued on to the East Fjords, the most remote area of country where one can sometimes spot wild reindeer. Originally brought to Iceland from Norway in the 18th century they initially struggled to survive. Today, 3,000 or so reindeer roam these mountains. These furry grey and white creatures with their velvety horns grazed tranquilly on the nearby grass.

The day’s highlight was an amphibious boat tour on the Jokulsarton Glacier Lagoon. Unfortunately, the temperature dropped sharply, strong winds picked up and heavy rain pelted down. Clad in long underwear and rain gear, we boarded the boat. Life jackets were handed out. With everyone seated, the engines revved up. One moment we were on dry land; the next we were chugging along in the deep lagoon. We cruised past impressive icebergs which had carved off from Europe’s largest ice cap. Younger icebergs reflect white light; others appeared blue due to light refraction; some were striped with black lines caused by glacial debris. When we returned to shore, everyone was soaked to the skin.

We made an excursion to the famous black sand beach near Vik in southern Iceland. Warning signs advised that the ocean can be wild here and “sneaker waves” can crash onshore with great force. On our landward side was a huge basalt columnar wall. Out to sea, we looked towards a trio of sea stacks or, in Norse folklore, former trolls who were fatally turned to stone when exposed to sunlight.

And the grand finale: a relaxing soak in the Blue Lagoon. Maintained at a comfortable 36°C the waters of this geothermal spa are rich in healing minerals and silica mud. On entering the spa we showered and then wiggled into our swimwear before entering the lagoon. Wispy plumes of steam rose off its milky-blue waters. Our admission ticket entitled us to one drink as well as a silica facemask. At the afternoon’s storytelling we learned that over 40 years ago a group of labourers regularly passed by a puddle of gurgling hot water. One of them who suffered from psoriasis dipped his finger in the water. No harm was done. Soon afterwards he bathed in the pool. At his next medical appointment, his doctor noticed that the skin problem was much improved. The workman then admitted that he bathed regularly in the “evil pools”. This savvy doctor bought the land and so the Blue Lagoon started its successful journey. However, during the construction of the resort’s café there were on-going problems. In a last‑ditch effort to resolve the issue, an Elf Whisperer met with the elves. They demanded that more detailed plans be put on a USB port. In return the elves agreed to move their capital city elsewhere. Today the USB port remains plugged into the volcanic rock and the restaurant is flourishing.

Our visit to some of the wonders of Iceland represented just the tip of the iceberg. The island’s exceptional attractions made our stay in this “Land of Fire and Ice” unforgettable. Two thumbs up for Iceland.