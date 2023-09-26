Planning a luxurious holiday in Dubai: A comprehensive guide

A city synonymous with grandeur and opulence, Dubai is one of the best locations in the world for a luxurious getaway. Situated on the Persian Gulf coast of the United Arab Emirates, the ‘City of Gold’ is widely known for its towering skyscrapers, designer shopping malls, and indulgent hotels and spas.

Dubai has been thriving for years now thanks to its jewellery industry and discovery of oil, which has attracted the jet-set crowd seeking to visit gorgeous beaches and trendy bars. In this guide, we take a look at how to experience the high life in Dubai, including what to do, how to get around, and where to stay.

Luxury activities in Dubai

While Dubai doesn’t have an ocean, it does have an expansive coastline that stretches over 45 miles along the Persian Gulf. This coastline is well regarded for being incredibly beautiful, allowing for a wide range of water sport activities including jet skiing and diving.

If you’d much rather sit back and relax while exploring Dubai from the sea, then a luxury yacht rental is the perfect choice. Working alongside the yacht charter company, you can tailor the itinerary to your liking, incorporating specific activities or destinations. One minute you could be chilling in a Jacuzzi, the next you could be snorkelling amongst local aquatic life – the choice is entirely up to you.

From under the sea to above the city, soar over the epic skyline of Dubai and see iconic landmarks like the Dubai Marina, Burj Al Arab, and Atlantis The Palm. The bird’s-eye view of the man-made World Islands archipelago is truly breathtaking, especially with a commentary delivered by your pilot.

After a busy day of exploring, a spa trip will be much needed. Schedule time for rejuvenation at one of the world-class spa and wellness retreats in the city, pampering yourself with a variety of facials, massages, and wellness rituals to unwind and recharge. The top spas in the area include the Anantara Spa at Anantara The Palm Resort and the Talise Spa at Burj Al Arab.

Exquisite dining experiences in Dubai

Whether it be breakfast, lunch, or dinner, Dubai’s culinary scene is like no other. You’ll find a variety of Michelin-starred restaurants, celebrity chef-led venues, and bars with a view all within a short walking distance. Virtually every type of cuisine can be found here, including Dubai’s very own Arabic delights.

We recommend heading to Sea Fu at Four Seasons Resort, which offers incredible backdrops of the Arabian Gulf. Given its location by the sea, it’s no surprise that the menu consists of fresh sushi, sashimi, and nigiri, as well as an excellent choice of salads and bruschetta.

For those who seek oysters, caviar, and prime-cut steak, At.mosphere is the place to be. Located on the 122nd floor of the Burj Khalifa, it is the world’s tallest restaurant. While the venue is regarded for its dinner menu, you can also visit for afternoon tea. During this time, you can choose from a wide selection of cakes and pastries alongside a glass of champagne.

Located at Atlantis, the world-famous Nobu restaurant infuses Japanese food with a Peruvian twist, transforming the way we think about high-end cuisine. With a huge celebrity fanbase, it really is the epitome of luxury, offering a delectable menu comprising rock shrimp lobster, black cod in Miso, and squid pasta.

If you don’t feel like waking up too early on your holidays, there are plenty of options for brunch, such as Traiteur, Bar du Port, SHI, and ROKA. Expect unbelievable food platters, gourmet cuisine, contemporary cocktails, and all your favourite anthems.

How to navigate around Dubai

Start your holiday experience on a positive note by arranging your transportation from the airport for when you arrive. Doing so will avoid any unnecessary hassle once you land. For ultimate reassurance, opt for a private Dubai Airport transfer service that’ll ensure your ride is as comfortable as it is stylish.

The best way to get around Dubai during your time there is to rent a car – all you need is your driver’s license, passport, and credit card details. When it comes to choosing a vehicle, there are plenty of flashy options, from Rolls Royce to Bentley and Bugatti.

Hiring a car is particularly useful if you plan to visit Abu Dhabi or the Burj Khalifa, allowing you to cruise around the city alongside other socialites. Alternatively, you could hire a chauffeur to drive you instead if you don’t feel like taking to the roads yourself.

Luxury accommodation in Dubai

With a unique blend of rich heritage and modern architecture, Dubai is home to some truly show-stopping hotels. Between stunning desert landscapes and gravity-defying buildings, the variety is unparalleled and the height of luxury.

The Burj Al Arab is without a doubt Dubai’s most iconic hotel. Situated on its very own island, the building is known for its elegant touches. Inside you’ll find the world’s largest Swarovski-crystal-embellished ceiling, gold- and marble-adorned architecture, and three aquariums featuring more than 40 species of exotic fish.

Located on Palm Island, the largest man-made island in the world, is Atlantis The Palm. Surrounded by beautifully serene sea, the hotel is highly impressive, boasting more than 1,500 rooms and suites – some of which are underwater. It is also home to the Aquaventure Waterpark, which offers a diverse range of water rides and slides, perfect for those who like to mix adventure with luxury.