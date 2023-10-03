3 of the best destinations for a caravan staycation

Staycations are on the rise. The number of Brits opting to holiday on UK soil has increased since the pandemic, with many enjoying a much-needed break in a campsite or caravan rather than jetting off abroad.

A recent consumer report states that “the total number of camping and caravanning trips reached an estimated 16.7 million” in 2022. “29% of adults agree that they are more likely to consider a camping/caravanning holiday than they were before the COVID-19 pandemic”.

Plus, with the cost of living crisis forcing Brits to tighten their purse strings, staycations will likely continue to rise in popularity. If you’re considering a UK break, here are some of the best destinations for an enjoyable staycation.

Cornwall

Cornwall is arguably one of the most picturesque parts of the UK, with quaint coastal villages, long sandy beaches and bright blue waters.

It’s the perfect place to visit on a camping holiday, with plenty of things to do and see. On warm days, enjoy dips in the sea, walks along the stunning coastline and a traditional cream tea in the sunshine.

If the weather takes a turn, you could head for a day out exploring the botanical gardens of the Eden Project or set your sights on the amazing artwork of the Tate in St Ives.

Lake District

With stunning vistas as far as the eye can see, the Lake District is the perfect place for a caravan holiday. Immerse yourself in the great outdoors as you strap on your walking boots and head out on one of the district’s famous hikes.

Be adventurous on the Helvellyn Ridge walk, get your heart pumping by heading up Scafell Pike, or head on a circular route along the beautiful Langdale Horseshoe.

If walking isn’t your thing, there are plenty of other activities to enjoy. Set sail on a boat trip on Windermere, enjoy a traditional pub lunch or explore charming market towns like Kendal and Keswick.

Yorkshire Dales

The Yorkshire Dales National Park offers something for everyone – no matter what the weather! If you’re heading here in the summer, make sure you explore some of the most picture-perfect spots in the area.

This includes Malham Cove, Aysgarth Falls, Bolton Abbey, and Fountains Abbey, to name a few. If you’re keen for an active adventure, then you could head caving, gorge walking or mountain biking.

There are also many pretty towns and villages to explore in the Dales such as Grassington and Pateley Bridge. After a day out exploring, tuck into some hearty pub grub at a traditional inn.

If you’re keen to enjoy the best of Britain in a caravan, don’t forget to take out the right level of campervan insurance, pack essential items and book caravan sites in advance to avoid disappointment.