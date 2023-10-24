The countries where Vaping is a crime

As the Government looks to ban disposable vapes, we’ve compiled a list of the UK’s top travel destinations where vaping and e-cigarettes are already banned.

A new finding by travel company Ski Vertigo reveals 10 of the most popular UK travel destinations that have outlawed vaping.

The destinations are ranked based on their popularity among British travellers, starting with Turkey.

Turkey

Topping the list, Turkey is the most popular tourist destination that has banned vaping. An impressive 2.7 million visits from the UK were recorded last year. Turkey’s strict anti-vaping stance has seen a complete prohibition on the sale, advertising, and importation of e-cigarettes and related products.

India

India, with 1.8 million British tourists in 2022, has taken a stringent approach to vaping. In 2019, the Indian government announced a complete ban on e-cigarettes, citing health concerns. Production, manufacturing, import/export, transport, sale, distribution, storage and advertising related to e-cigarettes are all prohibited.

United Arab Emirates (Dubai)

The UAE, attracting 1.3 million Brits, has had a ban in place on the sale and use of electronic cigarettes since 2009. It’s worth noting that while the majority of these visits are to Dubai and Abu Dhabi, the ban is enforced throughout the entire nation.

Denmark

Denmark, having hosted over 1 million British tourists, regulates vaping with tight restrictions. While vaping is not entirely banned, there are rigorous rules around nicotine content, advertising, and product sales.

Australia

Australia, where just shy of 1 million Brits travelled, adopts a state-by-state approach to vaping. While nicotine e-cigarettes are largely illegal to sell, exceptions exist if a prescription is obtained. Travellers should be aware of varying regulations depending on the region.

Mexico

Mexico, with 850,000 visits from the UK, implemented a ban on the sale, distribution, exhibition, promotion, and production of electronic nicotine delivery systems in 2020. This includes all e-cigarettes and vaporisers.

Thailand

Thailand, with just under 390,000 British visitors, takes a notoriously hard stance on vaping. Since 2014, tourists caught vaping could face fines of up to 30,000 baht (around £700) or even serve up to 10 years in prison. This stringent policy has been in place to curb the growth of vaping among Thai youth.

Hong Kong (China)

Hong Kong, which saw over 200,000 UK visits, has stringent policies regarding vaping. The sale, manufacture, and importation of e-cigarettes and related products can result in hefty fines and imprisonment.

Japan

Japan, with 190,000 visits from the UK, does not completely ban vaping. However, the country prohibits the sale and use of liquid solutions containing nicotine. Tourists can ONLY vape with non-nicotine liquids.

A spokesperson for Ski Vertigo commented on the findings:

“While the UK government is just now considering a ban on disposable vapes, many countries have long held strict rules against vaping.

It’s essential for vapers to thoroughly research the vaping laws of their holiday destinations before finalising their travel plans. The last thing anyone wants is to face unexpected legal challenges while on vacation.

For those who have already booked trips to countries with strict vaping regulations, it’s advisable to tread with caution.

It’s not just about avoiding fines; in some places, you could even land in jail. Fans travelling to the Formula 1 Turkish Grand Prix or the Dubai Expo in early October, should note the strict vaping regulations.

If your holiday destination is vape-friendly, always carry your batteries and vaping devices in your hand luggage. Due to pressure difference in the plane’s cargo hold, do not store these items in your checked baggage.”