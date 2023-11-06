What are some of the best non-touristic coastal destinations in Europe?

Europe is a treasure trove of destinations for even the most well-versed traveller. Its rich history, diverse culture and stunning landscapes make for plenty of adventure. Sometimes you may want to escape the crowds and discover some of the unspoiled beauty of the shoreline. Here are some options for you to consider.

Rovinj, Croatia

If you are looking for a picturesque town with cobbled streets and an Italian feel, then Rovinj is the place for you. Formerly an island, the channel that separated it from the mainland was filled in.

The best way to start your day is to eat breakfast whilst watching the fishermen come into the port with their catch. Head off to the Old Town to get a feel for how Rovinj was before the modern day. If the weather takes a turn, head inside the Rovinj Aquarium to be dazzled by the beautiful fish and plants on display.

Møn, Denmark

1.5 hours south of Copenhagen is Møn on the Baltic Sea. One of the most impressive features is Møns Klint which is 70 million years old. Located right on the edge of the sea, these white chalk cliffs are a sight to behold.

You are able to view this wonder in a number of different ways. One of the best ways to experience the area is by boat. You can rent kayaks and boats for fishing or snorkelling, but the best way is to book a guided tour. This way you will be able to learn about the history as you take in the sights.

Sintra, Portugal

Many people visit Portugal to visit Lisbon, but a short train ride away lies Sintra. If you are looking to escape the crowded streets then Sintra is ideal. One place you have to visit is the Quinta da Regaleria. This neo-gothic mansion has incredible architecture, but the gardens are the real star.

As you wander through them you will notice hidden passageways resembling a cave network, secret cut throughs and even a Knights Templar initiation well. It is thought that the original owner was fascinated by mysticism and secret orders and you can certainly see that reflected in the landscaping.

Pantelleria, Italy,

Pantelleria is a wild and mysterious island located between Sicily and Tunisia. Due to its more remote location, getting there can be a bit convoluted when travelling from the UK. You can fly to the airport or get a ferry from Trapani. If you want to travel in style you could always charter a luxury yacht and enjoy your journey across the water.

When in Pantelleria you have to visit the Specchio di Venere, or Venus’s Mirror. This heart-shaped lake is said to have been where Venus looked at herself before meeting Bacchus. The lake is in a volcanic crater and the water is rich in minerals – perfect for a wellness break.