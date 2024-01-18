Exploring New York State’s Scenic Getaways and Day Trips

Day trips are an excellent way to rejuvenate and reset yourself. When you are weary from the day-to-day hustle but can’t go on an extended holiday, a day trip is just the answer. The state of New York has some beautiful and scenic places you can enjoy in just a day.

Tivoli

Tivoli Bays is a perfect getaway for city dwellers. It’s about a two-hour drive from the city; where you will find stunning wetlands with a wildlife conservation area. You can go hiking, explore the marshlands, or sit and birdwatch. If nature isn’t your thing, that’s fine. The town has some culinary gems you can check out, like the Tivoli Bread and Baking Bakery, or have lunch at The Corner Restaurant inside Hotel Tivoli. There are also some shops where you can shop for trinkets or antiques. The town is small and walkable, so no need to worry about transport. Before you leave, make sure you sample some of the best ice cream in New York at Fortune’s Ice Cream.

Fire Island

This small island is on the southern shore of Long Island and offers a quiet retreat along its beaches and dunes. The island is accessible by ferries and LIRR trains. Only a tiny part of the island allows cars. You can pack a picnic basket, get on a train, and relax at the beach for the day. Take a ride in a pedicab or hike through the sunken forest. You may not get through all the available activities in one day.

Storm King Art Center

If you love art, the Storm King Art Center in Mountainville is the perfect day trip. The scenery is the art, and the well-manicured 500 acre grounds are an excellent place for a picnic and a rest after a walk around the centre. The art centre is a must-visit place, featured artists include Henry Moore, Peter Coffin, and Mark di Suvero. You can make a family day from the visit and rent bikes to cycle to different exhibits. There are also tram rides available.

Catskill Mountains

Just an hour away from New York City are the Catskills Mountains. There is also the Catskill Forest Preserve, which has excellent walking trails. You can start your day with breakfast at the Catskill Visitor Center and climb up the fire tower; the forest and mountain view is breathtaking. The Woodstock Playhouse frequently hosts productions and musical performances. The Zoom Flume Water Park is ideal entertainment for kids.

Hudson River Valley

The valley is situated along the Hudson River valley and is an agricultural area, which means farmers’ markets are abundant. If you are a foodie, this is the ideal place for a day trip. There are farm-to-table eateries and food stalls to satisfy all your food fantasies.

New York City

Taking a day trip in the city may contradict the idea of getting away, but you can escape. You can spend the day visiting museums, the Empire State Building, or the Rockefeller Center. Even in winter, New York City always charms and captivates its visitors.

Photo Source: Pixabay

Lastly

There are so many more places you could take a day trip to around New York; these are just a few favourites. With a bit of research, you will find some hidden gems around the city that are inexpensive as well. So, what are you waiting for? Plan your day trip today.