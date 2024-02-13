Gearing up to Thailand time

I have always thought that we are to learn something when we travel. In fact, I like to think that we are to become better people through our travels. When I was a child, my mother would often tell me The Old Testament story of Job. No matter what challenges came his way, he kept his faith and endured well. I strongly doubt that Job ever travelled to Thailand, but if he did, I bet the folks in Thailand were a match for him in patience. I recently spent three weeks there, and at every turn and on every day these humble people amazed me and taught me about this quality they so naturally exude.

My friend, Carmen, and I spent our first four days in Thailand’s capital city of Bangkok. It is a city of 10 million residents, and I think just about all of them own either a tuk-tuk, car, truck or motorcycle. The others know well how to sprint to the trains that zigzag the city above and below its surface. We used many taxis, tuk-tuks, and trains. I saw traffic jams that make Los Angeles traffic seem like a cakewalk. Yet, I never heard a honking horn. The people just simply smiled and let others maneuver in front of them, even giving them a welcoming hand to do so. Lesson to learn: Slow down. I will reach my destination and reach it with a smile and much less anxiety IF I practice patience.

I had lost my cell phone on the flight to Bangkok and needed to buy a replacement. Our tuk-tuk driver spent the better part of the day, guiding us first to a few temples and shops, and then off to the Walmart Look-Alike store that would have cell phones. Three employees guided me in my purchase of the phone and then helped me buy a Sim card. They lavished accessories for free upon me, joined our driver in chit-chat, and shared with us at every opportunity the national greeting that honors one another. It is called the Wai. The greeter presses hands together in front of the chest with fingers pointing upward and head slightly bowed forward. I stood amazed. Here we were in a Walmart-like setting, honoring and bowing to one another. No one was in a hurry. Everyone enjoyed being with each other. We even exchanged email addresses. Their patience enabled the building of friendship, and we were deeply touched.

One day we enjoyed immensely a Bangkok Backstreets Food Tour (info@achefstour.com). Carmen and I sampled fifteen food offerings in the raucous atmosphere of Chinatown. It seemed as if half of Bangkok gathered there for dinner that evening. All took their turns. All waited patiently to be served. All devoured delicious samplings. We returned a few days later, not simply because of the cheap and delicious food, but also because of the gentle crowd that welcomed all to be there. No pushing, no shoving, no bickering—now, that’s the way to enjoy a Chinatown!

A must-visit from Bangkok took us to the ancient capital and ruins of the UNESCO site of Ayutthaya. We used WanderSiam for our tour operator for the all-day visit, and our guide, Peter, could not have been more knowledgeable, patient, and kind (www.wandersiam.com). The drive took a bit more than an hour from the tour office to Bang Pa In Palace, the home of long ago rulers of the country. Afterwards, we visited Wat Yai Chai Mang Khon, Wat Mahathat, Wat Phra Sri Sanphet, and Wat Chaiwatthanaram. The four of us in our group also opted to stop alongside the river for a late lunch. At the last temple, many tourists and natives dressed up in ancient clothing rented from shops across the road. This graciously pulled us back to centuries ago as many of the locals welcomed us to join them in their photoshoots and take away their beautiful smiles as souvenirs. Often at the temple ruins the heads and arms of the sculptures had been cut off by Burmese invaders. The rulers of Thailand decided not to repair or construct new sculptures. Peter told us about their belief in Karma, to leave alone things that cannot be changed, to accept with dignity the horrors that often invade life, and to patiently continue on life’s journey. A sense of grace permeated their patient demeanors.

I wondered if the immense display of patience would be an anomaly to Bangkok or would I also see it as we travelled south. It didn’t take long to observe it at every turn. We spent four days at Elephant Hills, a sanctuary and deluxe camp in Khao Sok in the province of Krabi. We interacted with Asia’s largest land animals whose numbers have dropped by at least 50% in the last three generations. An elephant spends about 16-18 hours a day eating grasses, tree bark, roots, leaves, pineapple, and bananas. It was a thrill to help the ten rescued elephants at the camp with their food preparation and feeding of 165-330 pounds of food per day. All of the elephants there are females, known as cows. One raised her trunk skyward as I plopped down alongside her. One mahout told me that she was trying to sniff something in the distance. Another mahout told me it was a sign that Lady Elephant wished me good luck. Probably the first interpretation holds more merit, though I prefer the second one. No matter its meaning, she was patient with me as I cut pineapples and bamboo and gave her bananas by the dozens, if not by the hundreds. Yep, even these rescued elephants had patience with me and my fellow campers. It seems as if everyone and everything in Thailand radiates patience.

Carmen and I learned to reciprocate the Wai. Our guides, Thor and Ana, would initiate the Wai, we would respond, and they would then say, “Sabai sabai,” which translates to “It’s fun, enjoyable, pleasant or relaxing.” When I found myself slipping and sliding on a jungle trek, they would reassure me with, “Maipenrai,” which means “It’s ok, no problem, no worry, no big deal, or forget about it.” They would smile, pull me up, and reassure me. A camp employee would take my arm, adjust my walking stick, and patiently lead me onward. We relaxed down a jungle river canoe trip on the Sok River, spotting monkeys, crabs and tree snakes. We boarded a speedboat to explore the mysteries of the mangrove forest channels. We kayaked and canoed into a dense green world, full of natural wonders. A traditional longtail boat smoothly transported us on Cheow Larn Lake, where we then swam and kayaked. Local school children danced for us in the evenings, chefs demonstrated food preparation, and all began and ended their gracious sharing with smiles and Wais.

We left Khao Sok’s Elephant Hills to spend a few days in Krabi. Now, we returned to traffic, with even a few strolling elephants thrown into the congestion. Still, no honking horns or shouting prevailed. We ventured by longtail boat to Railay Beach where visitors gathered around monitor lizards, monkeys, Buddhist shrines, banana milkshakes, and limestone cliffs. Instructors patiently guided rock climbers to scale the cliffs and swing outward to the beach and back again to the rocks. In town at Tiger Cave Temple, three monks gathered to bestow blessings on visitors, and walking in nature and dipping in natural springs and pools erased any woes. Indeed, nature has its way of slowing one down, of bringing a sense of patience and awe.

A crowded van and ferry transported us from Krabi to Koh Lanta. Now, we enjoyed a few days of deluxe beachside living at Lanta Miami Resort. Caring women spoiled us with massages, manicures, pedicures, and facials. The Andaman Sea’s waves lulled us to sleep. The sunset painted a masterpiece of yellow, red, and orange. The fire dancers waltzed with the stars at night to light the sky. And all at Lanta Miami Resort continued to smile, to serve, and to give their gracious Wais. We were learning to slow down, to breathe deeply, to be fully present and engaged in the moment. Yes, we were developing patience!

We ended our stay in Thailand with a five day stint in Phuket. We took a three hour ferry from Koh Lanta with a quick hop-to-the-next boat in Phi Phi. Soon we were at our hotel, Nap Patong, a modern 4 star hotel just a block from the main beach. Crowded is an understatement for Phuket in January, yet the hotel staff radiated calm and happiness with their welcoming Wais. We bartered for souvenirs of knock-off Louis Vuitton wallets and CHANEL sunglasses. We fell into the rescuing arms of three Lithuanian fellow parasailers after our toss-and-turn swirls above the Andaman Sea. We splurged on massages at the deluxe spa at our hotel, always beginning and ending with mutual Wais. We joined two fellow travelers, one from Romania and the other from Turkey, for a delightful city tour offered with The Mega Tour (themegatour@gmail.com). Phuket is much more than a beach, as we discovered in its Old Town, jam packed with architectural gems reflecting its diverse culture and ethnicity. We visited Big Buddha, a seated Maravija Buddha statue. He oversees the city, being 148 feet tall and 83 feet wide, built of concrete covered with white marble. Nearby sat a monk, welcoming all to join him for a Seven Minute Lesson on Meditation. Afterward, he kindly gave us pamphlets on meditation and wished us peace and love. We ended the tour with a sunset at Promthep Cape, which means “God’s Cape.” Layers of colors decorated the sea and land, patiently bidding all a good night and a blessed tomorrow.

A definite highlight of our trip was joining Captain Mark and eleven fellow sailors on a speedboat trip to Phang Nga Bay with Phuket Sail Tours (book@phuketsailtours.com) The van picked us up promptly at our hotel lobby at 6:30 am. We drove about an hour to the pier and were soon off for a full day adventure of “Don’t Worry; Be Happy.” The crew helped everyone enter by cave via canoes and explore hidden lagoons. Resident monkeys welcomed us into mangrove forests. We cruised past James Bond Island for ample photoshoots. We explored the floating Muslim village of Koh Panyi, enjoying a delicious lunch. The full day gave us a great combination of beach strolling, swimming, snorkeling, sailing, sightseeing, village browsing and eating, and photo snapping. Ironically, the day was jam packed with adventure, yet everyone felt unrushed and relaxed. We were engaged in the moment, surrounded by beauty at every turn, and blending the excitement of adventure with patient assistance by all the crew.

We are now back home in southern California. Our weeks of 80 degree weather have been replaced by cold, rain, and floods. But, somehow or other, I have taken as a souvenir a bit of Thai patience. A week of rain ended with a beautiful rainbow this morning. My home’s roof held off the deluge. I smile and know that soon spring and then summer will arrive. Patiently, I can wait. When I have to run an errand, I can smile at the drivers in the next lane, let them pass me and weave into my lane if wanted, and hope their day is going well. When appointments are canceled or re-scheduled, I can be flexible and appreciate the reason for change. Definitely, I am not Job-like and hope never to be tested as he was. However, patience and I are beginning to mingle as friends. And for this, I thank my trip to Thailand.