Spain in the 60’s: the past is a different country

Village, Córdoba, 23 July 1964

“Señor, stop, por favor!” The driver who has given us a lift in his car is puzzled. “Aqui? Por que? No hay nada aqui!” Here? Why? There’s nothing here.

We are out in the countryside near Córdoba and have seen a village a short distance from the road. We want to investigate. We are endlessly curious about rural life where the animals and crops are so different from those in Britain.

As we approach, we see low, white-painted houses with redtiled roofs, the walls covered with pots of flowers. A plump, tall teenage girl appears and we engage in conversation using our dozen words of Spanish.

“Inglesas!” She understands and smiles, and her mother appears in the doorway of their house. We exchange names. She is called Maria, and likes Mary’s pronunciation of her name in English. Soon children and neighbouring women appear. Because we are friendly and curious, they nod as we indicate that we’d like to wander around between their houses. We admire the well for the animals, learning that a donkey turns the wheel, bringing up the water, which runs into a long trough. Another well is for drinking water, and here a bucket is lowered and raised by human hands.

We see pigs grunting as they roam freely around. Their pigsty is made of brushwood. A goat is resting in a shade created by a flat piece of metal fixed in the corners onto tall sticks. Like the pigs, the other farm creatures all seem to wander freely. They know where they belong.

We head out to the fields past a tall hedge of spiny cactus. A hedge made of cactus! In Britain, ours are made of prickly hawthorn. Ahead are some great pyramidal straw stacks piled where the men have been threshing. As we approach, the men are leaving for their midday break. They are tall, thin and suntanned, their heads shaded from the searing heat by straw sombreros. A man and a boy are seated on sacks on the back of a burro, a longeared, patient donkey, guiding it by a simple rope halter. They are surprised to see us, but Maria chatters to them in Spanish, explaining that we have just appeared in their village. They see that we are fascinated by the burro, and jump down so that Chris and I may be seated on its back and Mary takes our photograph.

We always use our small supply of films cautiously, but this village is going to be our priority. Back at Maria’s house, the family invites us to share the midday meal. We are seated with them around a wooden table in the cool, shady room. A huge bowl containing big yellow peas and chopped vegetables is placed in the middle of the table. Everyone is given a spoon and we all eat from the same bowl. It certainly makes a lot less washing-up, and we think it is a good system. The peas, we learn, are called garbanzos. They are yellow and crunchy. I manage to avoid eating the small pieces of meat. We are being treated with dignity and kindness.

Probably this is the first time these villagers have met English people, and they are as curious about us who have turned up from nowhere as we are about them and their lifestyle. It doesn’t seem so bad to us, to live in the sunshine, to produce your own food and to share a close family life. After the meal we ask them in our inadequate Spanish, “Desea fotografia?” Would you like us to take your photograph?

With many si, si, señoritas, the family assembles outside the curtained doorway of their little white house: short sturdy grandmother; small bony grandfather; Maria; two tall, thin grownup sons; and the youngest son with his puppy. We can see that the younger generation is taller than the older. Perhaps they’ve had better food. Before long, more villagers appear, and the next group photograph is of twenty-five people, eight of whom are healthy, smiling children. Then the women call out, “Los hombres, solo los hombres,” which we realise means we must take a photo of the men by themselves. We oblige. My scrapbook does not record that later I posted these photos to the villagers, but I hope, and expect, that I did.

