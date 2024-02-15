Travelling with Angina: How to Enjoy Your Trip Without Worry

If you are one of 2.3 million people in the UK who are living with coronary heart disease (CHD), you can be forgiven for feeling apprehensive about travelling far from home. As one of the most common types of heart and circulatory disease, those with the condition have much more to consider than the average holidaymaker.

With one of the symptoms of CHD being angina, embarking on an adventure beyond your front door can seem daunting. Yet, this needn’t be an obstacle to the experiences and sights awaiting you across the UK and beyond. As long as you get the blessing of your GP before setting off, the world awaits you.

How Does Angina Impact Travel?

Angina is usually a symptom of CHD where chest discomfort is experienced signalling that your heart isn’t getting enough blood or oxygen. The condition varies from a mild squeeze to feeling severe pain in your chest, potentially triggered by physical exertion, stress, or even sudden temperature changes. This unpredictability can make travel a worry, balancing adventure with health.

Before booking and setting off on your trip away, you’ll need to consider what you’ll be doing on your holiday, how travel by plane can impact angina, and most importantly, check with your GP that you are safe to travel. As CHD is one of the leading causes of premature death in the UK, you’ll want to be absolutely sure going away is a good idea. Fortunately, travelling with angina isn’t impossible and can become not just feasible, but hugely enjoyable.

Preparing Before You Go

The very first thing to do is book a visit to your GP. This check-up serves two purposes – ensuring your angina is well-managed and getting the green light for your travel plans. Discuss what you plan to do in detail, as different activities or destinations might require adjustments to your medication or lifestyle recommendations. It’s also a good opportunity to ask about managing angina symptoms under various travel-related stresses and getting a comprehensive medical letter detailing your condition and treatment.

Getting Travel Insurance

Travel insurance is a must-have for any holidaymaker, but when you have a pre-existing condition like CHD and angina, it becomes even more essential. Look for personalised policies that cover medical emergencies abroad, including those related to angina and emergency repatriation. Read the fine print to avoid surprises, ensuring you choose holiday insurance that’s comprehensive, simple to understand and provides the coverage you need for the duration of your trip. You may already have a Global Health Insurance Card (GHIC), however, whilst this is useful to have when travelling in the EU, it won’t cover you for everything that travel insurance does. It’s best to ensure you have both before you travel.

What to Pack

Be sure to include in your packing list:

Medications – Bring enough for the whole trip plus extra. This is in case of any delays with reaching your destination or when returning home. Keep them in their original packaging and use clear labels so that airport security and any medical staff abroad can easily understand should you need help.

Bring enough for the whole trip plus extra. This is in case of any delays with reaching your destination or when returning home. Keep them in their original packaging and use clear labels so that airport security and any medical staff abroad can easily understand should you need help. Medical Alert Bracelet – Consider wearing a medical alert bracelet that identifies your condition. If you have a smartphone, you can add your medical ID to your lock screen on Apple and Android devices for anyone to access if necessary.

Consider wearing a medical alert bracelet that identifies your condition. If you have a smartphone, you can add your medical ID to your lock screen on Apple and Android devices for anyone to access if necessary. GP Letter – Carry your letter from your GP detailing your angina condition, medications, and if you have any implanted devices like stents or pacemakers.

Carry your letter from your GP detailing your angina condition, medications, and if you have any implanted devices like stents or pacemakers. Emergency Contact Information – Have a list of emergency contacts, including your GP’s details and the local emergency number at your destination.

Choosing the Right Destination

As per the British Heart Foundation, you should plan a relaxing holiday that is somewhere not too hilly and is close to amenities you may need, such as groceries or restaurants. You’ll need to consider the climate, altitude, and healthcare availability before booking.

Ideally, you’ll want somewhere with a mild climate to avoid extreme hot or cold temperature stress on your heart. This doesn’t mean you can’t visit hotter countries, but you will need to be extra careful and stay hydrated and out of the sun during the peak of the day.

High altitudes might exacerbate angina symptoms, so prefer destinations at lower elevations (under 2,000 metres) or consult your doctor for safe altitude limits. Lastly, ensure your chosen location has accessible healthcare facilities. If you can choose the perfect balance between climate, altitude and proximity to the things you need, this will allow you to explore with confidence.

Planning Your Activities

Along with the ideal destination, you’ll need to decide which activities are suitable. Your GP will be able to offer advice if you have any in mind, but it’s best to opt for light to moderate activities that allow you to enjoy the essence of your destination without overexerting yourself – sorry, no bungee jumping!

Keeping active is good for you, with Bupa recommending those with angina around 30 to 60 minutes of activity per day at least 5 times a week, as long as you pace yourself. Consider leisurely walks, guided tours with plenty of breaks, and cultural experiences that offer insight with minimal physical strain.

Always listen to your body, however, taking breaks and staying hydrated. Pre-planning your days to include rest periods can help manage your energy levels, keeping angina symptoms at bay.

On the Move – Travelling to and from Your Destination

Flying poses specific considerations for angina patients but is safe to do so. Choose direct flights to minimise stress and layover fatigue and consider requesting an aisle seat to ease mobility and access to toilets. Stay hydrated throughout the flight and be sure to move around the cabin periodically to promote circulation.

If travelling by car or coach at any time whilst away, plan for frequent breaks to stretch and relax, as this will reduce the risk of angina flare-ups due to prolonged sitting. Keep emergency medication within easy reach too, and consider scenic routes for a more relaxed journey rather than hectic city centre traffic.

Cruises on the other hand can offer a comfortable way to travel, with immediate access to medical facilities. However, check the onboard medical services in advance and share your health condition with the medical staff upon boarding.

Staying Healthy While Away

Diet and Nutrition

One way to maintain a heart-healthy diet on your travels is by choosing meals rich in fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and whole grains. Avoid excessive salt, sugars, and saturated fats. Stay hydrated, but limit caffeine and alcohol intake which can lead to dehydration. The British Heart Foundation suggest an 80:20 rule where you eat healthily 80% of the time, allowing 20% to indulge just a little bit.

Exercise and Activity

Incorporate light exercise into your daily routine, like walking or swimming, to keep your heart healthy without overexertion. Whilst we know you want to relax when away, keep a little bit of light movement scheduled each day. Always listen to your body, however, and stop any activity if you feel discomfort or angina symptoms.

Managing Stress

Travel can be stressful, impacting your heart, so practice relaxation techniques such as deep breathing, meditation, or gentle yoga. This will ensure you get plenty of rest and sleep to help manage stress levels and enjoy your travels fully.

Prepare, Stay Safe, & Enjoy!

It isn’t impossible to travel with angina, but it does require thoughtful preparation so that it doesn’t dim your sense of adventure. It isn’t the most ideal travel companion, but with the right precautions, you can explore the world safely and fully with confidence.

For information, visit the British Heart Foundation’s page on Angina causes and symptoms, as well as advice on holidaying with the condition.

Photo by Ravi Patel on Unsplash