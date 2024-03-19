A personal history of summer holidays over the 60s and 70s

Summer Holidays

I have not had a chilly windy beach holiday in the UK for as long as I can remember. Many things trigger our memories and take us back to the past and places we have visited, they can be smells, tastes, sounds, and even people. Thoughts of my summer holidays bring memories of caravan sites, beach huts, bed and breakfast, amusement arcades, rainy days, buckets and spades, postcards, deck chairs, windbreaks, fish & chips, cockles and mussels, crabs, a windswept beach and the smell of salty seaweed and a happy family appreciating every minute. I believe, that the beach today is one of the few places where young kids can be kids, just like we were, and forget about their iPads, mobile phones, and gadgets, and enjoy what we experienced when we were young, fun and adventure of the Great British Holiday.

Over the years, I have visited many countries and exotic interesting places, Copacabana and the Christ on the mountain of Corcovado, Table Top Mountain, Angkor Wat, The Plane of Jars, The Mekong, and Amazon rivers, and Hollywood, to name a few. But none of these ever excited me like the sights, sounds, smells, and the sight of the blue/grey sea, stretching far out to the horizon, that came into view at the times we arrived from the midlands, as kids at Wells Next the Sea for our summer holidays, or some other south or east coast English seaside resort.

During the early sixties, our family of five and the dog would arrive to take our annual holiday at some camp or caravan site and sleep in my dad’s van for a couple of nights, until our parents could find a suitable caravan or B&B that would suit their modest budget. Bread and breakfast was not always a good option, as many grumpy, old landladies would demand that guests stay outside between 10:00 am and 06:00 pm, which was a challenge for families with kids if it rained all day. Which it so often does in Britain

Towards the end of the sixties, many caravan sites were upgraded with better facilities and options of bars and restaurants on-site. Owning a caravan became a working-class status symbol for some, even though the caravans were parked in the street, outside homes, for most of the year. Towing these things, and maneuvering slowly around narrow country lanes in a family car was not an easy mission, and getting stuck behind traffic for long periods, was frustrating. It would turn drivers like my father into ‘Incredible Green Hulks’, and incite language, that we kids sitting in the back of the vehicle, didn’t know existed, but knew we shouldn’t imitate or try to repeat.

The sixties became the golden age of holiday camps, such as Butlins or Pontins, which provided cheap all-in holidays and innocent fun for the working class and their families. The camps were run almost military style, with PA systems sounding off to inform guests of mealtimes, or the time they should return to their chalets after an evening’s entertainment. In the mornings, the camp was woken over the sound system with the legendry, “Good Morning Campers,” followed by the sounds of the Trebletones, with songs such as ‘Morning’. It went something like, “Good morning, good morning another lovely day, even if it’s wet, it’s fine at Butlins, we won’t let it spoil your holiday…” The wooden chalets were small and in rows, which camp security would patrol during the hours of darkness, to ensure that everyone was tucked in asleep, and not sneaking into one another’s chalets for a drinking session or a quick shag. The camps somewhat resembling a remand center. At their peak, some camps would entertain as many as 2,000 holidaymakers at once. Holiday camps provided wholesome fun for all the family but were not for everyone. They tended to be a family tradition. If you were looking for a peaceful holiday, you were in the wrong place. Despite all the innocent family fun that went on between the families, it is known that camp organizers, famously known as Redcoats (at Pontins they were known as Bluecoats), welcomed singles as holiday guests too, so that they and the camp entertainers got to enjoy their own seedy entertainment during their time off. There were strict rules. Kids back in the chalet by 07.30 pm. Redcoats would patrol during the evenings to keep an eye on the kids, whilst parents were watching a show or having a drink in the bar. Lights out at 10.30, no bad language or drunkenness, dress codes, males not to visit single ladies’ chalets. Families were encouraged to participate in all the activities and were not allowed back in their chalets between breakfast and lunch times. Family entertainment, or some activity, was arranged or available for all members of the family all day, from morning until the good night singalong.

The activities consisted of anything they could invent. Trophies were given for the knobbiest knee competitions, the prettiest baby, the glamorous granny, and the best dad in drag. Families were pitted against each other, with games such as the egg and spoon race, husband and wife or kids three-legged race, and the fastest dad. The camp PA system would inform what competitions were going on, and where and give instructions to those family members that should attend, wives only, children below ten years, and so on.

Archives show wonderful photographs from the sixties, of holidaymakers having innocent fun in the camps during their holidays. One photo that comes to mind is of the ‘Human Pyramid’. How many kids can you get on a lifeguard tower? The human pyramid is made up of as many kids as possible that can fit on a wooden tower, normally used by lifeguards to watch over swimmers at sea. The tower is a pedestal of three levels, thirty to forty feet in height. In the photo, there must be as many as forty kids on it at the different levels, some youngsters waving from the very top, others hanging from the sides. Those paranoid health and safety departments of today would have nightmares if they saw it. There’s not a safety harness or hard hat in sight, just a bunch of happy smiling faces.

The camps that exist today resemble holiday resorts. Gone are the chalets, smelling of cigarette smoke with shabby carpets in regimental rows. Improvements had to be made, as towards the late 1960s, the camps and the great British Beach Holidays were being overtaken by the coming of the Jet Age, which led to cheap package holidays to Spain and beyond, that provided flights, transfers, and accommodation, combined with organized tours. These appealed more to those adults who had a sense of adventure and those looking for guaranteed sunshine. How cool it was at that time to be back in the local pub at home with a Mediterranean suntan and a new vocabulary.

“Give me a Cuba Libre.”

“Sorry, what did you say?”

“Whoops, sorry mate I just got back from Spain, I meant a rum and coke.”

Overheard by another at the bar,

“Where did you go in Spain?”

“We were in Ibiza but went to Benidorm last year.”

“Hmm, those places are okay but a bit touristy, we prefer Cala Mesquida Majorca now or Lloret de Mar on the Costa Brava.”

“Yeah, well, we just go for the nightlife, cheap booze and to get fucked up.”

And so, the verbal sparring goes on…

The Lord Mayer of one Spanish Holiday Resort was once asked what he thought of the British holidaymakers that were taking over his town. He replied that he can’t complain because they spend a lot of money and create jobs, but he couldn’t understand the culture of the younger generation, and why they liked to get drunk and rowdy every night, and on the way home, do things like (Moonies) pulling their pants down and showing their bare asses to passing cars or others across the street! A building boom was created at most Spanish resorts, catering to European tourists. This was a period of many horror stories, where guests would arrive only to be told that the beautiful hotel with a sea view they had seen on the holiday brochure and booked back in Birmingham, was still under construction, but not to worry as the local agent had arranged rooms elsewhere. Guests were often relocated a good walk from the beach, with a room looking out over some wasteland, towards the back of town.

“So where is the restaurant?”

“Nao problema mio amigo, manten la calma, we have arranged for you to use the restaurant at the hotel along the road.” The hotel meals were very basic, normally paella or spaghetti with every meal, although some bars and restaurants realized that the Brits do like their home comforts and advertised the full English breakfast, fish & chips and pots of tea, etc. For many British working-class tourists, it was the first time they had been in the company of foreigners, flown on an airplane and tasted foreign food, or taken a shower instead of a bath, for that matter, Those seasoned visitors that had been previously, could be seen proudly carrying the Robertson’s Marmalade, Marmite or HP sauce that they had brought on holiday with them into the restaurant. The Spanish waiters were a novelty, especially to the young ladies, who found them very attractive. They were, however, from the poorer rural villages and did not speak English.

“Waiter, please I need a knife and fork.”

“Sisi.”

Some minutes later,

“Waiter, please, por favor, I asked for a knife and fork.”

“Sisi.”

Many more minutes later, get the attention of another waiter,

“Waiter, I asked your amigo to get me a knife and fork.” Looking at the plate of food and gesturing with the hands!

“Sisi .”

“Shit, where did I see that place with the fish & chip sign?”

Mealtimes were set and the restaurants busy, they served one table at a time, and there were dozens of tables. Service was very slow. These guys had no sense of urgency.

Certain parts of the poolside and beach areas became national property the Froggies, Krauts, or Brits would stay close to their own. The Germans would annoy everybody off by sneaking down to the pool early before breakfast by placing their beach towels over the back of the sunbeds and deck chairs, therefore reserving their place in prime locations before the crowd arrived after breakfast. They still have this habit today. This was an era when tour operators, such as Thomas Cook and Horizon Holidays, became big business and the smaller airports, such as Luton, East Midlands, and Stanstead, sprang to life in support of the newly-formed budget airlines. The airport’s arrival and departure lounges were amusing places and a little unruly. The passengers would arrive from Spain, and afar in good spirits tanned and/or sunburned, with their duty-free bottles of wine, spirits and cigarettes, sombrero hats, and Spanish souvenirs of castanets, fans, and flamenco dresses. Whilst those departing for their first overseas holiday, white and looking very apprehensive. It was a novelty, and not uncommon during that time for families on their Sunday afternoon to pack a flask and some sandwiches, and drive to their nearest airport to spend the afternoon, sitting on the grass or in the car only to watch the planes come in to land or take off.

I remember it was the summer of 1970 when the lads and I decided to go to Spain for our holidays and show them some British culture. We flew out of Birmingham Airport to Palma Majorca on, I don’t know, maybe a DC-3 or DC-6, or could it have been a Boeing? (Even after a lifetime of flying, I don’t have a habit of looking at what type of plane it is). Flying was more comfortable back then – no security checks, more legroom, and fewer delays. Although, the planes were noisier inside the cabin and take off not so smooth. There was also a lingering smell of cigarettes, as smoking was allowed for passengers seated towards the rear of the plane. It is hard to believe now, that after take-off and the no-smoking lights were switched off, a good number of passengers would light up their cigarettes all at the same time! It was our first experience of flying and my friend, sitting next to me, was nervous at the best of times. Shortly after boarding and waiting to start the engines, we saw the pilot appear out of the cockpit and start chatting with one of the airport ground staff. Silence, then my friend remarks…

“That’s the pilot, he looks worried.”

“He looks okay to me.”

“No, look at his face he’s explaining something to that guy.

“Could be a problem”

Silence, then…

“There have been two in the last few weeks.”

“Two what?”

“Plane crashes, they come in threes you know.”

Later, taxying out to the runway,

“Holy shit, look over there, look at all those skid marks on the runway”,

A voice from the seat in front pops up.

That’s nothing, you’re worried? You should see the skid marks in my underpants.

My friend was also observing the other passengers, looking out for any suspicious, serious Middle Eastern-looking males amongst the excited holidaymakers on board. The years 1967 through 1972 were the golden years of hijacking. The PLO (Palestinian Liberation Organisation) was hardly going to hijack a budget airway plane out of Birmingham, but it all added to the excitement of the holiday. We would regularly see TV news coverage of planes that had been hijacked and flown to remote airports, somewhere in the Middle East. The passengers (hostages) would sit for days, inside the planes, strapped in their seats, with little food or water and no air conditioning, whilst the hijackers negotiated their demands with the authorities. Most hijackings during the sixties decade, were, at first, associated with Cuba, and later, with the Middle East. Between the years 1961 and 1973, a total of 160 planes in American airspace, alone, were hijacked.

The longest hijacking incident to ever take place was in 1968, when PLO militants hijacked an El Al plane, starting at Rome and diverting it to Algiers. Several hostages were held captive for forty days, only to be released after a boycott by international pilots. In 1970, Palestinian gunmen forced three planes, one from the UK, one from the USA, and one from Switzerland, and forced them to land in Jordon. Several hostages were held for twenty-four days whilst negotiations were ongoing and finally freed in exchange for seven Palestinian prisoners. My favorite hijacking story is the one that happened in November 1971, when one afternoon a nondescript man in Oregon USA, visited North Orient Airlines, and booked a one-way ticket to Seattle. The middle-aged man was smartly dressed. On boarding the flight, he casually took his seat, and while waiting for the flight to take off, he ordered a whisky and soda. A short time later, whilst underway, he handed a stewardess a note, indicating that he was carrying a bomb in his hand luggage and that she should sit with him. He opened his bag to give her a glimpse of the contents of wires and some red coloured sticks that resembled dynamite. He, then, dictated a message to her and instructed her to hand it to the captain of the plane. The message she handed to the captain demanded that when the plane arrived in Seattle, he be provided with four parachutes and US$200,000 in used notes. When the flight landed in Seattle, he released the flight’s thirty-six passengers and some crewmembers, in exchange for the money and parachutes. The plane took off again in the direction of Mexico, and somewhere between Seattle and the Mexican border, the man, who went by the name of Dan Cooper, parachuted out of the back of the plane and disappeared into the night. Cooper’s fate remains one of the great unsolved mysteries to this day.

And so, we arrived in Majorca without incident and found the Spanish experience to be a complete contrast to the great British holiday. Instead of imposing our culture on our hosts, this was a period that the British working class was beginning to appreciate and embrace the customs and lifestyles of our European neighbors. How we enjoyed seeing the sunshine every day, beautiful tanned girls around the hotel pool and at the beach parties, the bars open day and night, the boat trips and barbeques, the fiestas, the flamenco show, the vino, the sangria and the bullfights, a symbol of Spanish culture, which in later years, its popularity has decreased, and is now considered cruel and barbaric by most. How cool it was to learn and speak a few words in a foreign language, “Hey, camarero, two cervezas and one white vino por favor!” For the first time in our lives, we would order a bottle of wine with a meal, and we sampled garlic with our food, which for Brits was taboo, and typically smelly and foreign because it gave you bad breath. In the UK, it was considered lazy to sleep during the daytime, but some of the lads would shamelessly disappear in the afternoon, saying they were going for a siesta, which sounds better than, “Going for a sleep,” or, “Getting my head down,” but was well-deserved after a late night clubbing. There was olive oil on every table, which we didn’t know what to do with. There would normally be a small bottle of olive oil in the medicine cabinet back home, kept and used warm for earache, to lubricate squeaky door hinges, or for baby’s chapped skin. Kissing on each cheek as a form of greeting was quite normal for the locals, where a nod of the head and a grunt were about all we did. This habit seems to have caught on back home, but it doesn’t appear so natural to see the Brits do it, they look awkward and not so intimate. We enjoyed the en suite hotel rooms and the habit of taking showers two or three times a day, and then there was that extra thing in the bathroom that we didn’t know exactly what it was for, until it came up during a conversation in the bar one evening, when one of the lads mentioned that he had a thing next to his toilet with a sprinkler in it for washing his feet and swimming trunks, after the beach. And so, it went…

“It’s not for that you dick-head, it’s for washing your genitals after you have used the toilet.”

“But there’s no seat on it, and anyway, you would have to be careful if you turn the hot water on first, you would burn your balls.”

“It’s a French invention because they like lots of sex and use it before and after they do it.”

“You guys don’t know jack-shit, it’s called a ‘bidet’, which is a French word for a pony. It got its name because when you use it, you have to crouch over it the same way you sit on a horse. People need to practice how to use it.”

“Hmm, nice if you can adjust the water pressures around your anus, I bet women enjoy using it!”

“Little kids could use it as a drinking fountain!”

The bidet would seem to be one custom that the British have not imported from our continental cousins, despite it being in use for over 300 years. It is believed that one of its functions was for the reasons of contraception.

The holiday in Spain, for me, was the last major event I shared with my close friends and workmates of that amazing decade. I went to sea working on many types of merchant ships, as a marine engineer, before emigrating to Brazil in 1979, where I found work in the oil and gas industry, and sometime later moved (with a family) to live and work in Dubai.

More by this author in his newly-published biography, Happy Jack: Reflections of Growing Up During the Sixties – A Decade of Rebellion, Change and Defining Moments.