Algeria, 1960’s, and an unexpected overnight overture

Domestic Harem

Les Attafs, 4 August 1965

At the end of the afternoon, we are given a lift by a lorry driver who invites us to his home in the small town of Les Attafs. He is a polite and slender young man who has been speaking to us in French. His name is Bounedjar Tahar Ben Ali. We are happy to accept because here in his house we will learn about family life in rural Algeria.

To enter, we pass through a wall into an enclosed courtyard surrounded by many rooms. A hush falls on the people inside as we arrive.

His wife is young and shyly hides behind her scarf when we talk to her. She speaks only a little French. There are many attractive children running around, one of whom seems to be a little servant. An elderly grandmother is squatting cross-legged by the door of her room.

We are honoured guests. This means that a chicken must be chased, caught, tortured and killed in our honour. The kitchen is baking hot, with food in large round wooden bowls being mixed up by the women. There is a huge baking oven for bread.

The evening meal preparations take some time, during which we chat with the young woman of the household, and her friend who arrives. She is dressed in a more European style. we compare our clothing. They are interested in our denim skirts, and we in their ankle-length divided pantaloons. We check and feel the fabrics.

“Pantalons, pour vous?” one of them enquires. “Pantaloons for you?” Mary looks pleased and gestures her agreement. A cotton skirt and a hand-worked sewing machine are brought out. Before long, Mary is wearing the comfortable divided trousers, which allow for easy walking and bending, and have a modesty opening for squatting while toileting. This is a wonderful and useful present. Mary smiles her pleasure. In return, we are able to offer some aspirin from our first aid kit to the young wife, who shows by gestures that she suffers from headaches.

A friend of the lorry driver, husband of the young friend, arrives. He is a large man, rotund and strong-looking. As the slow meal-making preparations continue, we are able to observe life in this household. My diary:

Talk about dominated women and cave men dragging them round by the hair. Well, it’s like that here. The women look to their husbands’ every command, even cease laughing when he appears and run to do his bidding. The women were all gay and cheerful with us, then along comes a husband and it changes to demureness and fear. Yet it seems to be respect and admiration too. Perhaps there’s an element in a woman’s make up that enjoys being totally subservient and inferior and makes it alright if they’ve never known anything else. But give me emancipation.

When the meal is ready, we are invited to the low-legged table. My diary:

It was couscous first, like semolina with butter or cheese mixture, and it tasted delicious. Mary then proceeded to eat the chicken’s legs, the one that had been running around when we entered the courtyard. I ate chips and fried peppers. With this we ate sweet pink melon, and it all tasted lovely together. But we had to eat with the men, not the women.

Further hospitality is being arranged. My diary:

You read in wild exotic travel books about situations like this, but when it actually happens to you – almost – it takes some believing. They had all been great to us, let us do anything, look at anything, when next a big bed with satin covers was being prepared for us in a separate part of the house. The only trouble was that the men spent a lot of time around this bed and as night fell we began to wonder exactly what was expected of us. We weren’t really sure if we were expected to spend the night with them – these were two young married men. The wives appeared to take the whole procedure for granted. In fact they were so calm that we thought we must be mistaken. Then these two men changed their clothes. One put on a pair of clean coloured underpants which the grandmother got from a cupboard, and the other a loose Arab gown transparent enough for us to see what he did and didn’t wear underneath.

We looked at them. Our host was small and kind, and we could manage him. But the other was huge, and looked very strong, and we didn’t fancy a fight.

It was difficult to decide what to do because you never know how these people will react. It may be so rude to turn down their generous ideas of hospitality that they might murder us. It was very dark, and drums were being tapped somewhere in the village.

The women and children were sitting around, talking with us, all in our best French. We decided to tell them that we wanted none of this. They were surprised but didn’t seem to mind. The younger woman, who spoke most French, went off laughing to her husband who was the large man.

Presently the men reappear looking rather abashed, and a bed is made up for us with rugs on the floor in the grandmother’s room, while she slept across the doorway.

We let out sighs of relief. Now we’re lying ready to sleep, having just been spared an Arabian nightmare. It’s quiet and dark in here, with soft voices of people who sit around, and the tom-tom drums are beating in the village. But at least we can sleep in peace tonight.

Next morning, our host lines up the children in front of the sunflowers by the wall so that we may take a photograph of them. But, when we encourage his wife and mother to join the group, he adamantly refuses. We demur but are in no position to insist.

