Don’t Forget These Travel Essentials This Summer

As summer approaches and the world opens its doors a little wider, many of us are itching to swap our home comforts for new horizons. Whether you’re planning a serene beach holiday, an adventurous trek, or a cultural city break, packing can be a daunting task. It’s easy to remember the basics – clothes, passport, money – but several travel essentials are often overlooked in the pre-holiday excitement. Ensuring you have these items can make your travel experience smoother, safer, and more enjoyable. Let’s delve into some key travel essentials you shouldn’t forget this summer.

Backup Payment Options

Now that digital transactions are nearly ubiquitous, encountering payment issues while travelling can still happen, from lost or stolen cards to ATMs not accepting your bank card. Having backup payment options can save you from financial distress and ensure you can always access funds when you need them.

Diversify Your Wallet: Carry more than one type of payment method with you. Alongside your primary bank card, consider bringing a credit card, a prepaid travel card, and a small amount of local currency. Each has its advantages and can serve as a backup should you encounter issues with one.

Keep Emergency Cash: Having a modest amount of cash hidden away can be a lifesaver in situations where cards aren’t accepted, or you’re unable to withdraw money. Whether it’s paying for a taxi or covering a meal, cash is still king in many scenarios.

Digital Wallets and Apps: Set up digital payment options like Apple Pay, Google Wallet, or PayPal. Many of these services are accepted worldwide and can offer a convenient and secure way to pay without needing your physical card.

Your Medication

Health should always be a top priority, especially when travelling. Changes in environment, cuisine, and routine can all impact your well-being, making it crucial to have your medication readily available.

Pack Enough for the Trip: Calculate how much medication you’ll need for the duration of your trip, considering a few extra days’ supplies in case of unexpected travel delays. Finding specific medications abroad can be challenging, depending on your destination. You can order medicine online, which can help when time is of the essence. The Independent Pharmacy is a registered online pharmacy that offers medication for a range of issues. A medical professional will review your order and you can enjoy fast, discreet delivery.

Keep Medications in Hand Luggage: Always carry your medications in your hand luggage in case your checked baggage is lost or delayed. It’s also wise to keep them in their original packaging, clearly labelled with your name and dosage instructions, to avoid issues at security checkpoints.

Travel Insurance

While we all hope for smooth sailing, unexpected events – from lost luggage to medical emergencies – can occur. Travel insurance provides a safety net, ensuring you’re not left out of pocket should the unforeseen happen.

Comprehensive Coverage: Ensure your policy covers medical expenses, cancellations, belongings, and any specific activities you plan to undertake, like scuba diving or skiing.

Understand the Policy: Familiarise yourself with the terms of your insurance, including the claims process and any exclusions, and make sure you do your research. Knowing what your insurance covers and how to access services in an emergency can provide peace of mind.Carry Proof of Insurance: Keep a copy of your insurance policy and emergency contact numbers with you at all times. In some countries, you may be asked to show proof of travel insurance upon entry.

Photo by Anete Lūsiņa on Unsplash