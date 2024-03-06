Sustainable Adventures: Travelling to Amsterdam with an Eco-Friendly Footprint

Full of food, festivals and fields of tulips, it’s no surprise Amsterdam is one of Europe’s most visited cities. With a unique culture defined by incredible landscapes, stunning architecture and a lively atmosphere, like-minded visitors from across the globe flock to the Dutch capital to experience the beauty of the “Venice of the North”. What may surprise you, however, is that it’s a city that caters just as much to families as it does to couples and solo travellers alike.

But whether you’re travelling in a group or on your own, it only makes sense to do it as eco-friendly as possible. After all, Amsterdam is renowned for its commitment to sustainability with environmental policies in place to make sure it stays as beautiful as it always has been. By offsetting your carbon footprint, you can also save money and see a side of the city that not everyone is fortunate enough to experience. Here’s how.

Travel by train

There’s a lot to love about Europe but its crown jewel might just be its extensive network of trains and other forms of public transportation. You can get just about anywhere you want to go by train when travelling within Europe and it’s affordable and safe to boot. Best of all, it’s the most environmentally conscious way to travel. If you plan to travel from London to Amsterdam by train, you’ll find that you can get to your destination even quicker than by driving.

Do as the locals do

One thing you’ll notice immediately upon arrival in Amsterdam is just how many people get around the city by bicycle. It’s the preferred method of travel here and relying on it to get from point A to point B requires zero emissions. For longer distances, there are also plenty of eco-friendly options. Trams and buses run daily in Amsterdam and allow you to see the city without the use of a car.

But even touristy things can be done in a sustainable way here. For instance, one of the most iconic ways to move about the city also happens to be one of the most eco-friendly. Thanks to a comprehensive network of canals, you can see the city by paddle boat tour and put your legs to work instead of a fuel-burning motor.

Eat, drink and be sustainable

Eco-friendly travelling in Amsterdam doesn’t begin and end at carbon-neutral transportation. If you’re prolonging your stay, you’ll find accommodations that make sustainable living a luxury. A green hotel or hostel powered by solar with locally sourced fare for breakfast is the complete package for the eco-conscious traveller and in Amsterdam, they’re among the best around.

For lunch and dinner, check out a farm-to-table restaurant or vegan-friendly eatery and treat your taste buds to locally sourced ingredients lovingly crafted into culinary masterpieces. For something to take home, make sure to stroll through Amsterdam’s artisan markets with a reusable bag for locally-made treasures that are also easy on the environment.

It’s easy being green in Amsterdam

In addition to experiencing the most famous sights and sounds of Amsterdam, a trip to one of the city’s many green spaces is a must if you want to slow down, relax and take in a bit of nature. There’s no better place to start than Vondelpark, Amsterdam’s most popular park. From there, discover the botanical gardens or, if you’re lucky enough to be visiting in spring, a tulip field on the city’s outskirts.

In Amsterdam, sacrificing convenience or cost isn’t an issue when you choose sustainability. Incredible activities, tours, food and more are all available with an eco-friendly slant and they stay surprisingly true to the spirit of the city and Dutch culture.

Cover Photo: byjeng©/AdobeStock