Cairn Holy: Neolithic Scenery on Scotland’s Solway Coast

We had passed this way many times before, travelling either to or from the Stranraer ferry to Northern Ireland. In earlier years, the road had taken us through the many quiet villages that lie scattered along the Scottish Solway coast. Progress, however, had straightened the road, by-passing most of the villages and cutting the journey times significantly, giving us more leisure to complete the trips. Even the ferry terminal had been closed and replaced by two new ones a few miles up the shore of Loch Ryan.

It was a beautiful sunny day, and we were not in a hurry, so approximately halfway between Stranraer and Dumfries, we were enticed by a signpost to detour from the main road toward Cairn Holy chambered tombs. After a few hundred metres, we left the car in a small parking area, to which we were the only visitors, and followed a rubble farm track gently uphill. We passed a field that contained a few sheep and a large black bull that paid us no attention whatsoever, and after a few minutes, arrived at the first tomb, Cairn Holy I. Its companion, Cairn Holy II, lay 150 metres farther along the track.

The tombs date from around 2000 BC or earlier. The time and effort necessary to build and maintain them over the centuries required a settled and peaceful Neolithic community that must have been of a significant size. Despite the removal of most of the stones to build the walls of the surrounding fields, the remaining structures are very impressive. They were partially excavated by archaeologists in 1949. Among the many finds now housed in the National Museum of Scotland, in Edinburgh, were an arrowhead, a flint knife, fragments of Beaker-period (2500 BC) pottery and a jadeite ceremonial axe that had come, probably through trade, from the Alps. The tombs had been robbed, and though they were used for burials for hundreds of years, the acidic nature of the ground had destroyed the human remains.

The larger tomb, Cairn Holy I, measured 50 metres by 15 metres. What had been its entrance is marked by a curved façade of several tall standing stones above a forecourt in which the ashes of many fires, possibly of ritual importance, were uncovered. Cairn Holy II measures 20 metres by 12 metres and its visible remains are in some ways more impressive than those of its neighbour. What was the tomb’s inner chamber is covered by a large capstone above which stands a tall sentinel stone covered with a profuse growth of lichens that confirm the cleanliness of the air that blows in from the Solway. This latter tomb is claimed to be the burial place of a legendary Scottish king, Galdus, who is said to have fought against the Romans. However, other sites throughout southern Scotland make similar claims. If the somewhat mythical Galdus is indeed identified with a real historical person, the tomb’s use for burials had ceased long before his time.

The Neolithic people who built the Cairn Holy tombs will have cleared the native forests of the area to make way for their agriculture. The present-day population remains sparse, though the use of the land has hardly changed, if at all. Cairn Holy farm stands nearby, and the quite beautiful backdrop consists largely of hillside fields bordered by dry-stone walls. Some of these fields display extensive patches of bracken, others are cropped by small flocks of sheep. A line of mature trees marks the course of a stream flowing along the floor of a valley between the hilly slopes.

In complete contrast, the view to the south looks down toward the coast and out over Wigtown Bay. This aspect is somewhat restricted from Cairn Holy I by nearby woodlands. From the slightly greater altitude of Cairn Holy II, however, the scenery opens out to reveal the full expanse of the bay, and the southern reaches of the Machars peninsula. And on a clear day, like that we enjoyed on our brief visit, the Isle of Man, looking surprisingly large, can be seen floating like a land of myth and magic on the horizon.