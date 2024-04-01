Shoshone, California: Population 22, but flat-out fun

Not many people go to Shoshone, but a lot go through it. The town is on Highway 127, a few miles outside the southern entrance to Death Valley National Park. My wife Mardena and I spent a night there when I suddenly realized as we neared the southern entrance that we’d need to stay one more night on the road before we could check in to our Death Valley hotel.

The discovery was a little unnerving. I grabbed our US road atlas and looked for a place outside from Death Valley that might have a motel. Shoshone, a tiny dot on the California map, looked like a possibility, but it was too small to even show up on the atlas’ index of California towns.

Booking.com did list a motel there, the Shoshone Inn, and it was rated an exceptional 8.8 out of 10 by people who’d stayed in it. I made a reservation.

We pulled into Shoshone at three that afternoon. A sign just outside town said “Population 22.”

At check in, Jennifer, the motel manager, deluged us with information: “The town is owned by one woman, Ms. Sorrells. She inherited it and wanted to keep it going. The Crowbar Cafe is very good; it’s the only restaurant in town. Our pool is down this branch road just past the school. It’s only for people at our motel and RV park. It’s 89 degrees year-round, heated by hot springs. We have pup fish ponds a little farther down the road. Death Valley has pup fish too, but the variety we have isn’t found anywhere else.”

Our room was big, clean, and comfortable. A glossy brochure on the dresser described Shoshone’s points of interest. There were as many of those as there were residents.

Mardena and I dropped off our packs and headed out to explore. Wooden signs across the little parking area showed images of local wildlife, including a sidewinder and a scorpion. I was happy to see them; they confirmed we were officially in the desert. I was also pretty sure that in February, when we were there, we wouldn’t see either.

We walked down the branch road toward the pool, stopping off to explore the K-12 school, Death Valley Academy, “the Scorpions.” Jennifer had said the school’s thirty students commuted up to 120 miles a day to attend. There was a big auditorium; I wondered if the school had basketball teams.

Down the road, two little girls were playing in the shallow end of the 30-foot pool. A woman treaded water in the deeper end, watching us. “It’s heavenly,” she said. I put my hand in. It was warm, alright. The pool might have been busier if the day had been warmer; it was sunny, the temperature in the upper sixties, comfortable but not swimming weather.

We walked ahead to the pupfish trail. Neatly maintained with wood chips, the trail wound through trees and bushes, past shadowy ponds and a gurgling creek. Late afternoon sunlight slanted into one pond, illuminating its depths. We saw two darting female pupfish down there, but none of the larger, bluish males.

The motel’s RV campground, grassy and tree-shaded, was just across the branch road from the pupfish ponds. Next to the campground in the town’s designated bird pond a duck paddled listlessly, watching us as we circled the water.

On our way back to the other end of town—a three-minute walk—we stopped at the city park, a neat little triangle of dirt and gravel with kids’ play structures. Signs on a wooden post pointed out distances to California towns and tourist sites.

By this time, something was becoming clear: the glossy brochure, the well-kept motel, the inviting pool, the trim pupfish trail, the tidy little park—there was some pride of place here. It was sort of touching.

The brochure had said that something called the Vista Hiking Trail began at the end of town we were walking toward. Near the start of the trail, which doubled as a lumpy road, we stopped at the town cemetery, dirt and gravel, strung along the base of a rocky hill. It was pretty basic, well-maintained like everything else in town, but plain, simply as place to put dead people, with headstones, crosses, and a few clutches of flowers. Saddest was a photo of a little boy, happy and smiling, who’d died long ago at the age of four in a fire.

Another thing was becoming clear: Shoshone was about preservation, not improvement, not renovation. The town was unapologetically gritty. There were the human structures—the motel, school, pool, cafe, gas station, and so on—but the soul of the place, so to speak, was dirt, rock, and gravel; except for the RV park, there wasn’t even a patch of grass to artificially spruce up a town that had probably never seen green.

Across the trail from the cemetery, carved out of a low cliff, was a row of caves, known as Dublin Gulch, where miners once lived. We peeked into a few: all were about 12 feet by 12 feet, crude shelters with dirt floors and a single outhouse at one end of the row. According to the brochure, some of the caves, ones we hadn’t seen, had split levels, stove pipes, and garages.

As we started the hike, a sheriff’s car crunched slowly down the road-trail toward us and stopped. We asked the man inside if we could go up a side path we’d seen, which seemed partially blocked off. “You can go anywhere you want,” he said. He was heavy-set, in a sheriff’s uniform, probably in his mid fifties, with thinning hair.

Mardena asked him if he was from Shoshone. “I’m from New York,” he said. It was about the last thing I expected to hear. He lived in Idaho now. One week each month he came to Shoshone to spell the regular sheriff.

We mentioned the caves. “The last of the miners left them in the late eighties,” he said. After a little more chat, he moved on.

We continued along the main trail a ways, then decided to turn back. The light was fading, and we couldn’t tell if we were heading toward the vista point or if we should have taken a side trail. On our way back, we saw the sheriff sitting on a boulder a hundred yards off, smoking a cigarette.

An hour later we walked over to the Crowbar Cafe and Saloon. We sat at the only empty table, back near the kitchen, and waited. And waited.

A woman a few tables behind us finished eating, got up to leave, then came back to her table with menus for the couple who’d sat there.“Be patient,” she advised them, amused, as she put down the menus.

A gray bearded, grizzled-looking man sitting just behind us got up to prod the waiter, who was hurrying past. Returning to his seat, the man looked at us and grinned: “I’ve been waiting 45 minutes,” he said, chuckling.

Mardena asked him if he lived in town. “I live in Amargosa Valley about 50 miles from here. I used to live in San Francisco.” I wondered if that was becoming a thing: older guys fleeing cities like New York and San Francisco for the obscurity of places like Shoshone.

The waiter, a balding, tattooed man in his mid thirties in jeans, stomach protruding against his black tee-shirt, finally paused in his harried activities, leaned on the lunch counter a few feet away from us, and said, “What’ll you have?” “I’ll have enchiladas,” Mardena said. He shook his head apologetically: “No enchiladas.” “Okay, umm …. a Denver sandwich.” “Turkey burger,” I said.

When we finished eating, we walked to the far end of the counter, which was stacked with dirty dishes, and around it into the adjacent saloon to pay. During our meal, the waiter had been practically jogging back and forth between the saloon and cafe; it was obvious why now: he was waiter, bartender, and cashier all in one, and maybe when the place closed, dishwasher, too.

“Appreciate you guys,” he murmured while we we were paying. He might have said that to everyone, but I had a feeling he was relieved we hadn’t pestered him to speed up the service. I wondered how he’d ever find help in tiny Shoshone. A “Help Wanted” sign would have seemed like a joke.

Before leaving the next morning, Mardena and I walked across to the town museum next door to the Crowbar. It was filled with local history: the skeleton of a 600,000 year-old mastadon; old photos of people who’d settled in the area (my favorite was reclusive Seldom Seen Sam); mining artifacts; everything professionally displayed and described.

As we sat in our car warming up the engine, Mardena looked out and said, “I’d like to stay here a week.” I understood. I’d seen enough historic sites with freshly painted facades, some with people in original costumes demonstrating how things were done in the old days. It always seemed like a Disney concoction.

That wasn’t Shoshone. It felt as real as could be. Ms. Sorells must have wanted it that way.

Still, I couldn’t imagine keeping ourselves occupied for a week. “What would we do?” I said, “Yeah … ” Mardena said, “but I like it.”

Shoshone wasn’t exactly a hidden gem—nothing much sparkled in that gritty landscape—but it was stimulating and fun, and for a place that lacked color, surprisingly colorful.