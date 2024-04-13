Travel guide to Puerto del Rosario

Puerto del Rosario is the vibrant centre of Fuerteventura, attracting visitors with its unique combination of cultural, historical and natural elements. This guide is designed to help you discover all that this destination has to offer.

We will provide you with information on how to get here, the services available and recommendations on the most interesting activities and the best places to enjoy the local gastronomy.

Tourist guide to visit Puerto del Rosario

Puerto del Rosario is the vibrant centre of Fuerteventura, attracting visitors with its unique combination of cultural, historical and natural elements. This guide is designed to help you discover all that this destination has to offer. We will provide you with information on how to get here, the services available and recommendations on the most interesting activities and the best places to enjoy the local gastronomy.

Best Places to Visit in Puerto del Rosario

Puerto del Rosario is a place full of surprises and special places waiting to be explored. Here are some of the must-see places on your visit to this charming capital of Fuerteventura.

Playa Blanca Beach

If you’re looking for a day of sun and sea, Playa Blanca is the place to be. Although its name is quite common on several islands, Playa Blanca in Puerto del Rosario has its own charm. It’s perfect for a relaxing day out, with crystal clear waters and soft sand. It is not the largest, but its tranquil atmosphere makes it special.

Unamuno House-Museum

For lovers of history and literature, the Unamuno House-Museum is a must-see. The famous writer Miguel de Unamuno lived here briefly during his exile on Fuerteventura. The house has been preserved as it was in his time, offering a glimpse into the writer’s life and an important historical period in Spain.

Juan Ismael Art Centre

The Juan Ismael Art Centre is the cultural heart of Puerto del Rosario. With exhibitions ranging from contemporary art to multimedia installations, this centre is a vibrant space where local and international artists showcase their work. It is a perfect place to immerse yourself in the art and creativity that defines this island.

Maritime Avenue

The Avenida Marítima is the soul of Puerto del Rosario, a place where local life unfolds in all its splendour. Here, you can stroll by the sea, enjoy the terraces of the cafés and restaurants, or just sit and watch the people come and go. It’s the perfect place to feel the pulse of the city.

Sculpture Park

Puerto del Rosario is known as the “city of sculptures” thanks to its impressive Sculpture Park, an open-air museum with more than a hundred works of art scattered throughout the city. It is a unique experience to stroll around and come across these artistic expressions in the most unexpected places.

How to have fun in Puerto del Rosario?

Puerto del Rosario is a place full of life and options for all tastes. Whether you prefer the tranquillity of a sunset stroll or the thrill of a water adventure, there’s something for you here. Let’s take a look at some of the best ways to enjoy and have fun in this charming city.

Enjoy the Beaches: The beaches are undoubtedly one of the main attractions of Puerto del Rosario. You can spend a relaxing day in the sun at Playa Chica, a small but cosy option within the town, or venture a little further afield to Playa Blanca for a wider and more open environment. The water is refreshing and the sand is soft – the perfect combo for a day of fun.

Hiking Routes: For nature lovers, Puerto del Rosario offers several hiking trails that will take you through volcanic landscapes and along stunning coastlines. It’s a great way to see the island from a different perspective and get some exercise at the same time.

Local Markets: Diving into the local markets is another great way to spend your time. Here you can find everything from fresh island produce to unique handicrafts. It’s also a perfect opportunity to interact with the locals and learn more about the culture of Fuerteventura.

Best Restaurants in Puerto del Rosario

Puerto del Rosario is a place where flavours meet and mingle, offering a diverse and delicious dining experience. From traditional Canarian dishes to innovative culinary fusions, here are some of the best restaurants not to be missed on your visit.

Casa Toño Restaurant

Casa Toño is a favourite with locals and visitors alike, known for its cosy atmosphere and authentic Canarian cuisine. Here, you must try the papas arrugadas con mojo picón, a local classic that never disappoints. The fresh fish of the day is another unmissable option, always prepared to perfection.

Demian’s Jaira

La Jaira de Demian stands out for its focus on creative dishes and a careful selection of wines. This restaurant offers a menu that changes according to the season, always ensuring fresh and top quality products. Its relaxed and modern atmosphere makes it the perfect place for a quiet dinner.

Why is Barceló the Best Hotel to Stay at?

When you’re looking for the perfect place to relax and recharge your batteries, the 4-star Barceló Fuerteventura Castillo offers an experience like no other. Set in the serenity of the coast, Barceló Fuerteventura Castillo not only provides you with luxurious amenities, but also puts you just steps away from the adventures that Puerto del Rosario has to offer. With its unrivalled service and heavenly surroundings, it is the preferred choice for those seeking a haven in this corner of the Atlantic.

To find out more about this hotel visit: barcelo.com/en-gb/barcelo-fuerteventura-castillo/

Puerto del Rosario, with its unique blend of culture, history and natural beauty, is a destination that promises to enrich every visitor. From its accessible location to the endless activities to enjoy, this port town is a treasure waiting to be discovered.

And when the day comes to an end, Barceló Fuerteventura Castillo will be waiting to offer you a break in the lap of luxury and comfort. Come and immerse yourself in the magic of Puerto del Rosario, a journey you will remember forever.

Photo by Michal Mrozek on Unsplash