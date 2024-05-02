A Cruise along the mighty Mekong

SE Asia here we come! After months of eager anticipation, our week-long river cruise along the Mighty Mekong is about to begin. Magically, the trials and tribulations of a long, tiring journey from Vancouver are suddenly forgotten. Our planned itinerary included a kaleidoscope of activities through the ancient countries of Vietnam and Cambodia. There were visits to cultural sites, active walks in rural communities and unusual rides on traditional conveyances.

Firstly a few facts from our guide. The Mekong, the third-longest river in Asia, starts its journey high up in the Tibetan plateau. By the time it empties into the South China Sea, it has travelled over 4,900 kilometres. The Mekong boasts the world’s largest inland fishery and, for many years, has been a major transportation route for a wide range of products. Large barges loaded with rice ply its muddy waters, their prows emblazoned with the all-seeing “Mekong Eyes” to protect them from evil spirits. Cruise boats and other watercraft regularly travel up and down the river.

One memorable excursion was a leisurely walk around Vietnam’s Evergreen Island. We transferred from our cruise boat to a humble shuttle. With everyone safely settled, the boat captain released the throttle. We were off. The route took us away from the main river and chugged down ever smaller waterways. Close to the river bank were a number of fish pens made of closely-woven bamboo screens attached to poles. As we puttered along, we passed family-operated small wooden boats carrying materials to market as well as local fishermen hunkered down in their trusty sampans. With the tender securely docked, our guide led us along a dirt path at the edge of a cornfield. As we turned a corner, some Vietnamese brown cows mooed their welcome. Daily life in this rural community seems frozen in time. Farmers still till their fields by hand. Crops are irrigated with water transported from the river in black plastic pipes. Local produce is taken to market piled precariously on the back of a motorbike. Young children shyly smiled and waved their greetings. Most of the homes we passed were built on 10-ft. high stilts providing protection from the annual floods. For three months or so, when the water rises significantly due to high tides and rain, the whole extended family moves upstairs. In the dry months, it’s cooler to live at ground level. So back down comes the furniture, meals are once again cooked and eaten downstairs, motorbikes are repaired and daily chores performed outside.

Our next stop was in the Kingdom of Cambodia. Here we visited the Royal Palace of Phnom Penh, the King’s official residence. A blue flag flying overhead indicates that the monarch is at home. We entered this magnificent complex of buildings by walking along a yellow-painted roadway and passing through a golden archway. In Cambodian society, we discovered that the colour gold is a symbol of power, status, authority, wealth and loyalty. Cambodian monarchs have occupied the Palace since its construction began in 1866. Built in the classic Khmer style of architecture, its towering spires, graceful curved roofs and ornate gilding epitomize their superb craftsmanship. We wandered around the landscaped gardens filled with tropical plants and flowers. Some brilliant pink blossoms of a sacred fig (“bodhi”) tree attracted our attention. According to Buddhist texts, this tree symbolizes a human’s capacity to attain enlightenment.

The Silver Pagoda is a must-see. This impressive structure was completed in 1892 but rebuilt in 1962. We ascended the marble stairway and, as Cambodian custom demands, removed our shoes and sunhats before venturing inside. The floor comprises over 5,000 etched silver tiles, most of which are hidden under protective rugs. We could only view a small area. This temple is home to many treasures including the famous Emerald Buddha and a life-sized solid-gold Buddha adorned with diamonds. The pagoda’s surrounding walls are covered with frescos in various stages of restoration. Its columns are adorned with carved figurines representing mythical creatures from Hindu and Buddhist mythology. We were engulfed in a world of artistic wonder.

Next was the city of Oudong, a place of pilgrimage and a sanctuary for both male and female monks. Founded in 1601, it served as the country’s capital for over 200 years until it was moved to Phnom Penh in 1866. The main hall was vibrant and colourful. On the ceiling above us and on the surrounding three walls were ornately painted illustrations depicting the history of Buddhism in Cambodia. On the rear wall was a large image of Buddha. We felt at peace here. It seemed a fitting place to receive a traditional blessing. Respectfully, we stood before two Buddhist monks attired in traditional burnt-orange robes. Seated in a classic yoga posture, they chanted the ritual words while tossing jasmine flower petals on the floor. In Khmer tradition, it is believed that this ceremony cleanses the body of bad spirits from the past and brings good fortune for the future. Later we observed several monks from as young as six to aging seniors, all with heads shaven, walking barefoot around the property.

On Icoh Oknhatey Island, we visited a class of Grade 3 students at the island’s elementary school. About 250 children are enrolled here, all smartly dressed in navy and white uniforms. Instruction takes place mornings only, six days a week. As soon as entered the classroom we were greeted with bows of respect and a chorus of “sou sdey” (good morning). The teacher informed us that the Cambodian language has the world’s longest alphabet consisting of 74 letters, of which 33 are consonants; there are no tenses and verbs are qualified by adverbs. The braver youngsters proudly wrote words on the whiteboard, both in English and Khmer. When we took our leave the teacher led the class in an enthusiastic rendition of “You Are My Sunshine”. It was a joyous and uplifting occasion. We happily donated some much-needed school supplies.

We continued on to the island’s renowned silk farm. To start the weaving process, silkworms are plumped up by munching on mulberry leaves. It was hard to believe that a single cocoon can unravel to create a silk strand 100 meters long. The silk is naturally dyed at the centre and then spun by weavers on handmade wooden looms. We lingered awhile in the nearby shop to admire the patterned scarves which made wonderful mementos of our visit.

Not everything was sunshine and roses. It was with a sense of grief and melancholy that we visited two somber sights around Phnom Penh: the Killing Fields and the Genocide Museum. Here, memorials commemorate those who lost their lives due to the deplorable acts committed by the communist regime during their four-year reign of terror. It‘s both emotional and disturbing. A powerful reminder of a dark phase in Cambodia’s history.

Happily, the week’s activities ended on a high note. We clambered into a traditional Khmer ox cart, the “lamborghini” of a bygone age. This humble eco-friendly mode of transportation is centuries old. A two-passenger farm-style cart with 16-spoked wooden wheels is yoked to a pair of oxen. Comfort certainly wasn’t its forté. As we rattled slowly along the country lane, we were thankful it was a short journey to the neighbouring village.

The week just flew by. Suddenly we were disembarking. Our days had been filled with morning and afternoon excursions and sometimes even evening entertainment. At every turn, there had been an amazing array of sights to see in and facts to learn. We bid farewell to the Mighty Mekong with our memory banks crammed full of unforgettable moments. It had been an eye‑opening and educational journey.