A mini-adventure in Hanoi, Vietnam’s cut-price capital

We’d just arrived in Hanoi, Vietnam’s capital. It’s the oldest and fastest growing capital city in SE Asia. Founded over 1,000 years ago, it lies in the northern part of the country between two rivers. Both the French and the Chinese have influenced its history. Its population tops over 8.5 million and there are more than 6.5 million scooters on its streets. It’s a city in perpetual motion. Our hectic itinerary to discover its centuries-old architecture and rich culture had been squeezed into a very short timeframe.

To kick start our busy day I ordered a uniquely Vietnamese brew called ca phe trung. It’s a combination of espresso, egg yolk and condensed milk … and it’s delicious.

Our first stop of interest was Trấn Quốc Pagoda. Constructed more than 1,500 years ago, it’s one of the city’s oldest Buddhist temples. It was designed according to the strict rules of Buddhist architecture. Towering over us was the 11‑storey reddish-brown pagoda. Each vaulted window holds a statue of the Buddha of Eternal Life. Atop the tower is a nine-storey lotus, symbolizing purity of mind, body and speech. The golden border surrounding the temple’s entryway together with a string of vibrant red lanterns bobbing in the wind brightened up the dull day.

We continued on to the Temple of Literature which was built in 1070 to honour the philosopher Confucius. It is a place of worship, education and celebration of intellectual accomplishment. In 1998 it was recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The sprawling complex is surrounded by an ancient brick wall and consists of five courtyards, each with unique architecture and symbolic characteristics. In front of us was the Great Portico, flanked by four tall pillars and crowned with a fish sculpture. It’s a reminder to students that success requires persistent study and hard work.

Passing through the gate we left the hustle and bustle of the City behind. We ambled through the first two courtyards pausing occasionally for a photo op or to admire its ancient trees and manicured gardens. Next we came to the Khue Van Pavilion representing the importance of learning. An iconic symbol of Hanoi, it’s depicted on Vietnam’s 100,000 dong note. In this courtyard were a number of stone stelae, each honouring yesteryear’s exceptional scholars. At last we reached the heart of the complex which houses the House of Ceremonies. Its interior is decorated with red columns, wooden ceilings and old lanterns. Up front and centre was a shrine to Confucius. Nearby were a couple of tall bronze cranes standing on the back of tortoises, both symbols of longevity. I rubbed the toe and neck of the crane. According to legend, this should bring me good luck. The fifth and last courtyard is home to Vietnam’s first university established in 1076.

Our last stop that morning was at the Maison Centrale, the site of the former notorious Hoa Lo Prison and is now a museum. Built by the French in 1896, it accommodated from 450 to 2,000 inmates. Ironically it was dubbed the “Hanoi Hilton” by US POWs during the American/Vietnam war. The museum’s exhibits cover the French treatment of Vietnamese prisoners and that of the American fighters that were incarcerated here. Historical records indicate that there was much pain and suffering at the prison. There were displays of prisoners with their legs shackled. It was a sad reflection on past events.

In the afternoon, we participated in an active walking tour of the historic Old Quarter. It covers about one square kilometer. We sauntered along charming alleyways and narrow streets named to reflect the individual livelihoods of the vendors. There were family stalls selling an amazing array of merchandise … from fruit to vegetables, chicken and fish; from silver and lacquer ware to traditional medicines and herbs; from paper products and flowers to shoes and fabrics and conical leaf hats. We were fascinated to watch owners of local eateries set up colourful little plastic tables and chairs on the sidewalk and then do a roaring trade in steaming hot phở (noodle soup). Another shopkeeper was selling betel nuts which were formerly used to blacken teeth, once recognized as a sign of beauty. Motorbikes and scooters buzzed about dodging around locals pushing carts laden with goods. It was exhilarating to inhale the Old Quarter’s exotic scents and enjoy its frenzied street life. We felt we had travelled back in time … undoubtedly an experience to remember.

Every tourist in Hanoi is obligated to ride in a trishaw cyclo. Each pedicab displays a signature yellow-fringed red canopy. Once I was comfortably seated, the driver pedalled behind the carriage seemingly with no regard for the rules of the road. It was a short but hair-raising trip which ended at the Water Puppet Theatre.

Anxious to experience this unique local art form which originated in the 11th century, we eagerly filed into the auditorium. Below was the stage in the form of a large pool of water. The backdrop was a split-bamboo screen decorated to resemble a temple façade. Set higher up on each wing were the musicians, singers and narrators. Among the traditional instruments were a zither, a flute, an erhu, a bowed two-string vertical fiddle, and a monochord which just has a single-string. The puppeteers created a magical performance with lively scenes portraying stories of fishermen, mating birds, jumping salmon and even dragon boat racing. These lovable little fig wood puppets were painted with brightly coloured lacquer. Their imaginative antics were often hilarious and caused us much laughter.

Before leaving we decided to emulate a favourite pastime for locals … a walk around Sword Lake. This body of water is nestled in the City’s core. A notable landmark was the dark red wooden Húc Bridge, a symbol of the sun, and home to an 18th century Buddhist temple. From all around the lake, the ancient Turtle Tower is visible. It evokes a mythical legend associated with a magical sword and a giant golden turtle. This area is alive with activity from morning till night. There was so much to watch … youngsters zooming around in electric powered mini-cars … small wheeled carts selling ice cream, fresh fruit, corn, doughnut holes … Hanoians performing tai chi routines … the mixture of Vietnamese and French colonial architecture surrounding the lake. It was the perfect venue for photos.

To conclude this excursion, we had to cross a busy street with a never-ending stream of traffic. Following the example of other pedestrians, we took a deep breath and stepped off the sidewalk. Without any hesitation we crossed multiple lanes of traffic. Somehow the cars and motorbikes managed to maneuver around us. Eureka! We made it safely to the other side. During our brief but incredible mini adventure we happened upon the pulse of this ancient city.