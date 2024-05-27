Coasteering in the Faroe Islands

Adventure sports are maybe one of the greatest reasons to travel. Divers head to the Caribbean or the Red Sea to explore shipwrecks and coral reefs; Surfers, in their lifelong pursuit for the perfect ‘barrel’, flock to Bali and Hawaii; Climbers seeking the perfect pitch of rock, can spend days scaling the big walls of Yosemite, or clipping bolts in Kalymnos.

What is Coasteering?

But where do coasteerers go? Wait, what? What is a ‘coasteerer’? Welcome to the obscure sport of coasteering. If you haven’t heard of it, coasteering is an adventurous activity where you explore the ‘inter-tidal zone’ of a rocky section of coastline. You navigate your way along the cliffs by swimming, scrambling, wading and maybe what coasteering is best known for- cliff-jumping.

Coasteering originated in the UK, where it was first offered as a guided activity in Pembrokeshire, Wales, in the mid-1980s. Fast forward to today and it is one of the UK’s most popular bucket-list activities. From the Isles of Scilly to the Shetland Isles, there aren’t many suitably rocky stretches of coastline in the British Isles where coasteering is not now available.

Its popularity has spread overseas, too. It is now prolific throughout Spain and Portugal, as well as a host of other Mediterranean countries. Outside of Europe, coasteering’s growth has been slow, but there are remote outposts offering the activity, from Hong Kong to Cape Town.

Whilst the cliff-jumping aspect of coasteering is what makes it ‘sexy’, coasteering for me is primarily a form of exploration. It’s an opportunity to get up close and personal with a unique environment where the power of the ocean meets the solid rock of the coastline. Unhindered by craft, coasteering allows us an unparalleled way to traverse this landscape.

But coasteering is a weird one. Note that I have used the words ‘available’ and ‘offered’ to describe it. For reasons I still don’t understand, coasteering exists almost entirely as a guided activity. Most of the people who take part, do it a handful of times at most, under the supervision of a guide. It will be on a relatively short section of coastline, and in all the likelihood the coasteering guide only ever goes coasteering at this site, or maybe one or two others.

But almost no one, it seems, actually goes coasteering outside of this guide-client situation. I genuinely find it baffling. Humans have a strong desire to explore. Yet, innumerable miles of coastline are simply waiting to be explored by coasteering. So, I’m a coasteerer – someone who goes exploring the coast for the sheer exploratory fun of it. And there aren’t many of us.

Where is the Best Coasteering?

So, whilst a diver may be scouring the globe for the best dive sites, I try and find where in the world might I find the best coasteering? Cue the Faroe Islands. With their jaw-droppingly high cliffs and iconic sea stacks, the natural beauty of the Faroe Islands is undeniable.



The icing on the cake is that the Faroe Islands is also home to some of the biggest sea caves in the world. Sea cave exploration being one of the highlights of any good coasteer, I knew I had to go and check this place out for myself. And so it was that in June, 2023, with all the excess baggage required to go coasteering in the frigid North Atlantic, my friend Ben and I set off for the Faroes.



Our connecting flight from Copenhagen was short. Less than two hours later, our excitement grew as we began our descent and the unmistakable profiles of the Faroe Islands came into view. Moments before touching down, we flew right over Trøllkonufingur, the ‘troll woman’s finger’. A mighty pinnacle that hugs the mountainside on the island of Vágar, it is one of the most famous landmarks in the whole archipelago. The flight attendant probably had to wipe my drool from the window after we’d disembarked.

It doesn’t take long to go through the tiny airport on Vágar and in short order we were in our hire car, off to find some coastline. But where does one start trying to explore the coasteering of an entire country? I had scoured Google maps and as many photographs of the Faroese coast as I could find and had come up with a shortlist of locations that might work. But you never know until you’re in the water.

Coasteering Under a Giant Waterfall

Our first recce took us to the isolated village of Gasadalur. This beautiful dale is bounded by mountain ridges on three sides with the fourth side terminating in sudden, precipitous cliffs. What makes Gasadalur special though, is the mighty waterfall of Múlafossur, which flows down the dale and culminates by plunging thirty metres into the sea, just below the village.



It is another of the Faroe Islands’ main attractions and with some interesting looking coastline around it, it was the perfect place for our first coasteering exploration. One we had geared up, we were walking down the steep steps that led to a large, flat ledge that formed the southern end of the small bay into which Múlafossur poured. This platform is a perfect viewing point for the waterfall and is the end of the road for most people.

Behind us we could see the islands of Tindhólmur, Gáshólmur and, in the distance, Mykines, the most westerly island of the Faroes. Back to the task in hand, there was no easy way down to sea level. So things would get off to a spicy start with a large cliff jump in the water some ten or twelve metres below. And with that dramatic entrance we were coasteering in the Faroe Islands!



So, is the water in the Faroes cold? Yes, it’s freezing! It was June and it was about 8 degrees Celsius. It feels even colder in the longer, darker sea caves. But we were prepared. Armoured in 6 millimetre-thick wetsuits, gloves and boots, it was tolerable, as long as you kept moving.

We traversed the cliffs and before long we were getting showered on by the mighty Múlafossur. After a our very second-rate version of a shampoo advert, we headed into the large cave behind the waterfall. Carefully riding the gentle swell, we gained the boulder beach that formed the floor of the cave. As we took a seat gazing out to sea, with the waterfall crashing into the sea just beyond the roof of the cave, we both agreed that very people indeed would have ever been in this spot.



That’s what makes coasteering such an intriguing activity for me. In an age where pretty much everything has been explored, often right under our noses are places on the coast where it’s likely you could be the first human to have ever stood. Take this spot in a sea cave behind Múlafossur. Its boulder beach means it’s pretty inaccessible by kayak, even on the calmest of days. And the sea temperature in the Faroes puts almost everyone off going on the sea at all.

We continued our journey and explored a nice chunk of coastline before turning about and heading back. One thing about the Faroes is, due to its stupendous cliffs, easy ways up and down to sea level are few and far between.



Along the way we encountered numerous other sea caves, gullies, cliff jumps, all beneath the towering cliffs above. Just a couple of hours after touching down in the Faroe Islands, we were already back at the car. Our first coasteering mission hadn’t been a long one, but it had been a definite success. It was proof of concept that we could go coasteering here and hopefully bigger and better things were to come.



It was time to leave Gasadalur and head to our base in Tórshavn for the week. Until very recently, Gasadalur had been completely isolated from the rest of the world. It was only 2006, after the construction of a lengthy tunnel, that Gasadalur was accessible by road.



It seemed a huge undertaking to connect this tiny village of just a few houses to the rest of the world. But, as we were to soon learn, the Faroese have more of a penchant for digging tunnels than Tolkien’s dwarves. Road tunnels are everywhere and they are usually long. It seems if a journey time can be shortened by five minutes, then that’s more than enough reason to dig a tunnel.

Then there are the sub-sea tunnels that link the main islands. Prior to the opening of these tunnels, waiting around for inter-island ferries was the only way to cover long distances here. However, whilst for some journeys they are more-or-less unavoidable, plan your itinerary well and avoid them where possible, as tunnel fees can be as much as £20 one way.

The Giant and the Witch

Our next coasteering adventure would start from the small town or Eiði (pronounced oi-yah), right on the northern tip of the islands of Eysturoy. The peak of the Eiðiskollur forms a peninsula with Eiði being situated at its narrow neck. We had been told by locals that this area was home to a particularly impressive selection of sea caves. What’s more, right at the end of the peninsula stands Risin og Kellingin – the Giant and the Witch.

These unlikely sea stacks are another of the Faroe Islands’ most iconic features. Indeed, no visit to the Faroes is complete without a snap of the Giant and the Witch, usually taken several miles away from the beach at Tjørnuvík. It was a lofty goal with a lot of ground to cover, but could we coasteer all the way out to stand at the foot of these two gigantic monoliths?

As we were getting prepared, Ben pointed out that if you were to follow a course due north and then keep going in a straight line, there was actually no land until you crossed the north pole. When you did finally make landfall, it would be on the shores of Far-Eastern Siberia. We were out there.

The journey started easily enough, traversing the rocky beach which transitioned into easy ledges. We were finally compelled to jump into the sea to cross a few tiny gullies that crossed our path. Things soon started to ramp up, literally, as we sought higher ledge systems, which were easier terrain to cross than the one-hundred-percent seaweed-covered ledges right at sea level.



But what goes up must come down. The next gully was much larger with a sea cave at the back. It offered a perfect cliff jump from the high ledge into the water below. This set a bit of a pattern. Like Iceland, the Faroe Islands are comprised almost entirely of huge sheets of basalt that erupted in the distant past. The near-horizontal layers on this section of coast resulted in perfect coasteering terrain. You would gain high ledges, which were the top of a layer of basalt, follow this until is reached a huge cliff jump into the next gully, which often was dominated by a huge sea cave.

If this sounds repetitive, it definitely was not. What it was, was coasteering of the highest quality. I describe this route as coasteering ‘turned up to 11’ – it had all the elements of a good coasteering route, but on an epic scale.



And then there were the caves, so many caves. The highlight was a cave we spent ages in. Indeed, it was so large it had the potential to get lost in! It was what we would term a ‘complex cave’ – i.e., one that had multiple entrances and passageways that linked together. You don’t have to venture too far into a sea cave before it’s essentially pitch black. And with some of these caves being several hundred metres long, darkness is guaranteed. The light from our waterproof torches was all we had to navigate by.

It’s hard to convey what a harrowing experience it is to explore the darkness of a sea cave. You are submerged up to your neck in inky black water and even with torches, you can only see a few metres in front of you. As if your mind isn’t playing enough tricks on you already, then there is the very real possibility that you may suddenly run into seals, which in all likelihood won’t be very pleased to see you.

We quested on, cave after cave, jump after jump, not to mention the ocean swell. As if to reward our efforts, as we came to the front of the peninsula, we were greeted with a long expanse of exposed wavecut platform. Before we knew it were standing in a privileged position. Cliffs up to four-hundred metres high towered above us. In the distance the iconic coastline of the Faroes abruptly dropped into the sea, clouds bounding the tops of the lofty cliffs.

But right in front of us, looking like they could topple at any moment, were the Giant and the Witch. We had made it and once again were standing in a spot where I daresay few people had ever stood before. I would be flabbergasted if anyone had actually coasteered this stretch of coastline before. After all, I’m a coasteerer and there aren’t many of us.

Author Bio

Matt spends his time scouring the coast of Cornwall, UK, in his quest to coasteer its entire 300-mile coastline. He also loves to combine his love of coasteering with travel, exploring the juiciest coastline he can find. He has explored the coastlines of diverse countries from Iceland to Oman. If you’re ever in Cornwall, be sure to look up Kernow Coasteering and enjoy a guided coasteering adventure with Matt.