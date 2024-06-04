4 tips for booking your next short trip

Taking a short break can be a great way to explore pastures and help you add excitement, joy, or a touch of chill to your life.

Planning a short break is a personal journey, whether it’s a Monday or Friday midweek break, a long weekend, or just an overnight stay or two. It’s your trip, your rules. Embrace the freedom of choice and consider these tips to ensure you make the most of your adventure, tailored exactly to your preferences.

Choose A Compact Location

A compact location is a location that has everything you need. This can differ depending on your needs, be it a city break that places you in the center of all the sights and sounds of your destination with excellent transport links, food and drinks venues, not to mention outstanding accommodation. Or it can be a more rural location that offers you easy access to walking routes, fewer people, and a serene location that allows you to relax in your chosen base for your trip; for example, the Inn Collection Group has a hotel that affords you stunning views of Snowdonia and is ideally placed to help you recharge once your day of exploring is over.

Essentially, you need a location that has it all, whatever “all” means to you.

Don’t Try To Do Too Much

On a short break, you don’t have all the time in the world, so the last thing you should be doing is overscheduling yourself and trying to pack too much in. Instead, it can be a great idea to center the trip around one activity. This could be taking in a few hiking trails and then relaxing in your chosen hotel in the evening. Or, it could be seeing the sights and sounds of a big city and booking to see the major tourist attractions all within easy reach of each other. The key is to pinpoint the most important thing you want to get from your trip and focus your efforts on this alone.

Do Your Research

Before embarking on a new adventure, arm yourself with knowledge. Research your destination, from local transport links to hotspots, common scams, dining options, prices, wait times, and weather. The more you know, the better prepared you’ll be to plan your trip and make the most of your time.

Pre Book

On a short break, time is of the essence. Pre-booking for things can be a timesaver and guarantee you get to do what you want to. This could include booking restaurants or attractions, buying fast pass tickets if you’re visiting somewhere like Disney or a theme park, or even installing an app like Uber to ensure you can get transport quickly with little fuss if you need it. The key is to plan ahead and secure your activities to make the most of your time.

It’s the small things that you do that will make your short trip the best it can be. Just because it’s short doesn’t mean it doesn’t need attention to details; in fact, the opposite is true. Paying attention to details like packing the right clothes for the weather, bringing a portable charger for your devices, or researching local customs and etiquette can significantly enhance your trip experience. The key is to be prepared and considerate of the details that can make your trip more enjoyable.