A guide to public transport in Japan for tourists

Japan is renowned for its efficient, clean, and punctual public transport system, making it one of the best ways to explore the country. However, Japan’s culture is quite different from Western culture. Therefore, it’s important for tourists to understand and respect local etiquette and rules to ensure a respectful and enjoyable experience. This comprehensive guide will help you navigate the various modes of public transport, understand the etiquette, and learn key phrases to make your journey smoother.

Types of Public Transport in Japan

Trains and Subways

The JR network is extensive, covering the entire country with high-speed Shinkansen (bullet trains), local trains, and rapid services. The Japan Rail Pass is an excellent option for tourists travelling between cities, offering unlimited travel on JR trains for 7, 14, or 21 days. Prices start at approximately ¥29,650 for a 7-day pass. In addition to JR, there are numerous private railway companies, especially in metropolitan areas. These trains are equally efficient and often complement the JR network.

Major cities like Tokyo, Osaka, and Kyoto also have extensive subway systems. Fares typically range from ¥200 to ¥400 depending on the distance travelled. Subways are tourist-friendly with signs and announcements in English.

Buses

Local buses are widely available in cities and rural areas. Fares usually start around ¥200 and payment can be made using an IC card (like Suica or ICOCA) or cash. Buses are less likely to have signs and announcements in English which can make it more challenging for non-Japanese speakers, however many have English route maps upon request.

For longer distances, you could travel by highway bus to most large cities. They are a budget-friendly alternative to the railway network. While prices vary based on distance, they are generally cheaper than Shinkansen tickets.

Trams

Several cities such as Tokyo, Hiroshima and Nagasaki have tram systems which offer a cheap and convenient way to travel short distances. Typically prices start around ¥200 to ¥300 which works out about £1-2.

Ferries

Japan, being an island nation, has several key ports that serve as major hubs for ferry services. The main ports for passenger travel are in:

Tokyo

Osaka

Kobe

Yokohama

Nagoya

Shimonoseki

Hakata

Naha

Tomari

Niigata

Kagoshima

Tomakomai

Aomori

Costs and ease of use vary, but they provide a unique travel experience. Ferries range from local services to long-distance overnight journeys.

Public Transport Etiquette

Queueing: Always queue in an orderly line at train and bus stops.

Quietness: Keep noise to a minimum. Talking on public transport is frowned upon and perceived as disrecpectful.

Priority Seating: Leave designated seats free for the elderly, pregnant women, and those with disabilities.

Eating and Drinking: Generally discouraged on trains and buses, except on long-distance journeys like the Shinkansen.

Litter: Carry your trash with you; public bins are scarce.

Helpful Phrases To Help You Navigate Japan

How do I get to….

Japanese: どうやって～に行きますか？

Pronunciation: Dou yatte [place] ni ikimasu ka?

Is this the right train to….

Japanese: この電車は～に行きますか？

Pronunciation: Kono densha wa [place] ni ikimasu ka?

Does this train stop at….

Japanese: この電車は～に止まりますか？

Pronunciation: Kono densha wa [place] ni tomarimasu ka?

Does this bus stop at….

Japanese: このバスは～に止まりますか？

Pronunciation: Kono basu wa [place] ni tomarimasu ka?

Tips and Tricks

To ensure seamless travel across trains, buses, and even some taxis, get an IC card such as Suica or ICOCA. These cards are incredibly convenient and can be easily recharged at vending machines and convenience stores. For those planning to travel extensively, especially on the Shinkansen, the Japan Rail Pass is a cost-effective and convenient option. It’s important to remember to purchase this pass before arriving in Japan. To navigate train and bus schedules efficiently, use apps like Hyperdia and Navitime, which provide detailed route options, costs, and travel times. Additionally, Google Maps can be extremely helpful for planning routes and finding real-time schedules for trains and buses.

By understanding the different modes of public transport, adhering to local etiquette, and utilising helpful tools and phrases, you can navigate Japan’s public transport system with ease and confidence. Enjoy your journey through this fascinating country!