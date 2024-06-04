Cambodia’s ancient temples in a Kingdom of Wonders

We’d come to Siem Reap, the second largest city in Cambodia, to look and wonder at the many temples in the Angkor Archeological Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. We planned to visit just four of these sites.

Our first excursion was to the Ta Prohm Temple (“Temple of Trees”). Our guide advised us that this ancient Hindu/Buddhist temple was constructed in 1186 AD under the reigning Khmer King. It flourished for several hundred years before it was abandoned and fell victim to the Cambodian jungle. Around 1900 a French explorer stumbled upon these ruins. A decision was made to partially restore the site but to continuously tame the ever-encroaching vegetation to secure the magical ambiance of this special place. Using laterite and sandstone blocks, Ta Prohm was built in the traditional style of Khmer architecture. This includes a central sanctuary, closed courtyards, long narrow galleries and a surrounding moat.

On our visit we walked along a wide pathway beside a now-dry moat. The temple’s crumbling ruins were being overpowered by towering kapok trees and strangler vines. Their roots had relentlessly inveigled their way in and around the crumbling stonework. The filtered sunlight and dappled shadows created an otherworldly appearance. We felt as though we were time‑travellers as we strolled through sturdy doorways topped by heavy lintels, along corridors decorated with intricate stone carvings and past roofs sprouting shrubs and walls covered with creeping plants. It was hard to imagine that this once‑thriving city had accommodated over 12,500 people. We paused briefly for a photo op at an imposing tree attached to a mass of tangled roots. It’s famous for the starring role it played in the film “Tomb Raider”. Another highlight was spotting a hand-sized carving of a “stegosaurus”. Perhaps even then the ancient Khmer people had knowledge of dinosaurs.

It was 5 o’clock the next morning when we made our way to the area’s principal tourist attraction: Angkor Wat, the largest religious monument in SE Asia and the 8th wonder of the world. We’d hoped to see the blazing reds, pinks and golds of a picture perfect sunrise over a series of towers reflected in the lake. We watched expectantly as the sun rose slowly higher but on this day the sky simply brightened to a delicate shade of peach.

Our guide informed us that Angkor Wat was a temple complex built in the early 12th century at the height of the Khmer Empire. It was originally a Hindu temple, dedicated to the god Vishnu but later became Buddhist and was designed to represent Mount Meru. In Hindu mythology this is a sacred five-peaked mountain that stands in the centre of the universe and is the axis of the world. Its construction extended over 30 years and required 6-10 million blocks of sandstone. Angkor Wat covers over 400 acres including over 1,000 multi-storied buildings, long covered galleries, a series of five towers, intricately carved walls and ceilings, and bas-reliefs depicting scenes from Hindu and Buddhist mythology. It’s surrounded by a high protective wall and a man-made moat over three miles long. In its heyday, more than 1,000,000 inhabitants lived here. Twice that number now come here as visitors! It’s equivalent in size to a modern-day Paris and is four times larger than the Vatican City. In recognition of its importance, a schematic of Angkor Wat is depicted on Cambodia’s national flag.

Somewhat bleary-eyed, we followed our guide along a causeway to the temple grounds. He pointed out that each of the 3,000 bas-reliefs of apsaras (celestial maidens) was uniquely sculpted with varying hairstyles, headdresses and jewellery; the wall carvings (viewed counterclockwise) resembled a picture book portraying eight different Hindu stories; and the occasional bullet hole remained from the guerilla conflict between the Khmer Rouge and the Vietnamese Army. Eventually our footsteps brought us to the base of the central tower rising 70 ft. skyward. A long line of tourists waited patiently to ascend this notoriously steep “stairway to heaven”. From the upper terrace, our fellow travelers were ecstatic about the wonderful views. We continued our circuitous route to an inner temple hallway. Here we came upon some stone statues wrapped diagonally across their chests with bright orange sashes. Standing about 10 ft. high and carved from a single piece of sandstone was an eight-armed statue of the Hindu deity, Vishnu. That evening we attended a demonstration of apsara dancing. With gem-decorated golden makuţas (multi-pointed crowns) on their heads and attired in cleverly draped and pleated traditional costumes, the dancers’ movements were lithe and graceful.

Our next outing was to the square-shaped Banteay Srei Temple (“Citadel of Women”). Uncharacteristically, in 967 AD this little gem was commissioned not by a king but by a Brahman priest. Buried several feet below ground, the temple was unearthed in 1902. From a clear blue sky, the sun cast warm rays onto the pink-hued sandstone. There were few other people in sight. Overhead was a flock of parakeets busy chirping and flying hither and yon. Following our guide through the door frames of the outer gate, we looked towards the main sanctuary. This temple has two libraries, four doorways featuring carved inlays and three central towers. Over a thousand years ago, expert Khmer sculptors intricately decorated nearly every surface with stone carvings of male and female divinities and scenes from Hindu mythology. Standing watch over these perfect creations were mythical guardians depicted as humans with animal heads.

Last on our schedule was the Bayon Temple with its 216 gigantic smiling faces of Buddha which embellish every side of 54 stone towers. Intriguingly all the faces appear uniform in style with thick smiling lips, gently shuttered eyes and wide nostrils. Built almost 100 years after Angkor Wat, sandstone was again the building material of choice. The Bayon Temple exemplifies the creative genius and inflated ego of Cambodia’s most celebrated king. We approached the temple’s outer enclosure across a wide terrace lingering awhile to admire the extraordinary bas-reliefs incorporating thousands of figures engraved on the walls. They depicted scenes of history, mythology, military maneuvers, fishing, festivals with cockfights and jugglers and everyday life. Wandering through a maze of chambers, passages and short steep steps we stumbled upon a statue of an enthroned Buddha seated on a naga (serpent) for protection. It presented an intriguing image.

And so our explorations of these truly captivating temples came to an end. We will fondly recall this glimpse into the unique cultural and architectural legacy of the Khmer Empire. It stands as a tribute to the impressive skills of the designers, engineers and craftsmen that existed in this Kingdom of Wonders more than ten centuries ago.