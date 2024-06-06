Hidden gems in Kisumu, Western Kenya

On the shores of Lake Victoria lies Kisumu, a city full of life and character calling all adventure seekers wanting nothing but authenticity. As soon as you step one foot into this beautiful lakeside town, you will feel a sense of community, culture, and the allure of its hidden treasures.

If you are an avid traveler, you must have had many bad experiences where the locations that you went to offer you heaven but it was never like what you expect it to be.

Yet, Kisumu is a rare treat — a place where, for once, the hype is more than real, and the boasts are backed by a city of unparalleled charm. Here, the land of big words and little disappointments truly comes alive, inviting you to embark on a journey of discovery that will leave you spellbound.

A Tapestry of Culture and Traditions

Enjoying another culture and the unique traditions that make visiting a certain destination a thrill, is one of travel’s most cherished rewards. In Kisumu, this melting pot of culture is interwoven with the Luo, Luhya, Kenyan Indian, Kisii, Kuria, and Teso communities to give us a meaningful tapestry.

Be it the beats of traditional music that mesmerize you, the delicate threads of local crafts that cast a spell, or the foodie in you looking to savor the real flavors of Kenyan cuisine, Kisumu is a multi-cultural and picturesque melting pot of experiences that will leave you more knowledgeable.

Hidden Gem #1: Thimlich Oinga

The popular attractions and the breathtaking viewpoints make Kisumu a city of interest but it is the hidden hotpots that reflect light on the significance of Kisumu. One such treasure is the Thimlich Oinga, an unbelievably well-maintained heritage site that remains a shining example of the resourcefulness and unrelenting spirit of the area’s forebears.

About 163km from Kisumu and 43km from Migori town, you should miss this ancient structure with its stone walls that are still intact from the 16th century. Ranging in thickness from 1 to 3 meters and heights between 1 and 4 meters, these walls have an enigmatic quality that will amaze even the most seasoned adventure seeker. As you meander through the labyrinthine network of cobblestone paths, ghostly stories will flicker to life in your mind, whispered by the walls themselves, that have seen the triumphs and travails of a thousand years. Get ready to be amazed at the monumental engineering wonder that this location is, a testament to the ingenuity and determination of those who came before us.

Hidden Gem #2: Abindu Caves

Located in the serenading village of Nyahera, Abindu caves are the epitome of Kisumu’s diverse cultural offering. Local mythology speaks of these enigmatic caves as the first abode of the Creator, and the indigenous communities have held these caves as sacred shrines for centuries.

The walk there from the main Nyahera-Daraja Mbili Road will be a welcome break, as will be your steps, as you take in all the sights and sounds culminating in the caves. Once you get there, you will enjoy the majestic sight of ancient inscriptions on the inner walls, which have become the source of numerous myths throughout the centuries. Through professional guides, you will be taken into the heart of these sacred chambers, soaking up the mystical vibe, and developing a newfound respect for the spirituality this place holds. For every history lover or adventurer looking for an out-of-the-world experience, Abindu Caves are going to be etched in your memories.

Hidden Gem #3: Kit Mikayi

If you are in search of adventure sprinkled with natural beauty, and cultural opulence, then Kit Mikayi is the place, a towering rock formation that stands as a testament to the wit and wisdom of the Luo people.

Kit Mikayi (meaning “the rock of the first wife” in Dholuo) is a natural rock formation located about 9 kilometers from the Kakamega CBD off the Kisumu-Bondo Highway. The huge boulders, neatly but artfully placed on top of each other remind us of a sculpture and invite everyone to discover and take a closer look at the rock formations. In the stories of this odd place, you will hear of Gessle, a rich Luo man who comes to find comfort in this rock. His wife would often say he was at the ‘first wife’s place’, hence the affectionate name of the rock.

And still, the stories do not stop. Kit Mikayi is also said to have some mystical powers with stories of the rock shedding tears and bringing drought unless sacrifices are made with prayers. Today, tourists- international, as well as national- visit this place to make their own wishes and somber offerings in pursuit of the grace of the rock that has enthralled audiences over the ages. At the height of Kit Mikayi (which is a tiresome but rewarding climb) ascending from the apex for sundown, getting the breathtaking sights will leave you jaw-dropping. From the storytelling to the ode of affection for the city of Kisumu, this undiscovered jewel will embed itself in your heart and evoke a sense of what it feels like to be in Kisumu.

A Feast for the Senses

You should not visit Kisumu without tasting some of the fine cuisines in the region. The city of Kisumu is a melting pot of bold flavors and exciting combinations that promise to take your taste buds on a fabulous food adventure, from the freshest catch of the day to the tempting exciting tastes of traditional Kenyan cuisine.

A highly recommended local specialty to try is the famous Kisumu Ngege, a tasty type of tilapia fish seasoned and cooked with various side dishes. Fried crispy, stewed in aromatic spices, or simply boiled with a pinch of salt, the Ngege is the mark of the city’s culinary fingerprint. Freshly caught from the oceanic waters of Lake Victoria, the fish is something the local community holds in very high regard- and rightly so. Combined with centuries of culinary mastery and a true respect for the natural food their land provides, every mouthful is a delight of unparalleled flavors.

Venturing into the lively local markets is an absolute must for those looking for an authentic experience. Welcome to an all-encompassing whirl of sights, sounds, and smells, which will take you to the heart of Kisumu food culture. From the crowded stalls of the Jubilee Market to the organized chaos of the Kibuye Market, the vibrant markets display colorful arrays of fresh vegetables, spices, sweets, textiles, and handicrafts which are thrilling to explore and sample. Experience the hustle and bustle, with vendors shouting out their produce, each vying for your attention to offer the ripest and most tasteful produce. You can also view the artisans at work as they weave delicate baskets and pots, infusing each piece with the spirit of Kisumu’s rich heritage.

But the true culinary treasures lie in the myriad of stalls offering a dizzying array of traditional dishes. Every bite from the warm comfort of a bowl of steaming ugali, a cornmeal porridge, to the wild and delectable tastes of nyama choma, grilled meat skewers seasoned with a proprietary blend of Kenyan spices, is a tribute to the varied cultural mix that is Kisumu. Go a little further and you will find heritage treats that have been lovingly made for years and that reflect the tenacity and depth of the locals’ creativity. You can taste aliya — dried meat made of beef, prepared with special care and the use of ancient combinations, you can feel and engrave time-honored methods. Or maybe you will try the dish obambo made from traditionally sun-dried crispy fish and spicy cooking, familiar but so fresh.

Journey through these colorful markets, and let your senses be the judge. Just allow the wafting scents to guide you to these hidden gems, where the heart and soul of Kisumu’s culinary heritage are celebrated with open arms. Interact with the friendly vendors, share stories, and uncover the recipes that have fed the masses for generations. In these bustling hubs, you’ll find the areas where everything’s happening, and it’s here where the heart of the town pumps harder still, taking over every single bite that you’ll find to eat.

Embracing the Adventurous Spirit

Photo by David Amritzer Romo on Unsplash

As alluring as the hidden gems and culinary delights of Kisumu may be, there is still much more to be had in the city for the adrenaline junkie and nature lover. Whether you are a keen hiker itching to tackle the challenging Maragoli Hills or an enthusiastic birdwatcher longing to see the various birdlife at Kakamega Forest National Reserve, an adventure around Kisumu awaits you.

Maragoli Hills offers adventure-seeking outdoor relishes a sniff of her rocky jungles and panoramic view of the hills. The range on the border of Kisumu and Vihiga counties provides challenging hiking experiences for your physical endurance and a pleasant sense experience for your eyes. You can enjoy the sound of birds singing and echoing across the valleys accompanied by the sweet scent of nature with each step you take along the winding trails. The Maragoli Hills are an exquisite sight, with panoramic views that seem to stretch out infinitely on the horizon and introduce captivating views of Lake Victoria which make your adventure in the Hills both exhilarating and rejuvenating.

Bliss for nature lovers and the thrill of spotting elusive wildlife, Kakamega Forest National Reserve is home to an array of ecosystems, this spade of tropical rainforest in Kenya is truly the only one of its kind in the country — don’t forget to say a small prayer once you enter because, for the next 68 meters, the rest-of-the-world can go screw itself. You will hear the calls of over 367 recorded bird species and see the colorful canopy above come to life as you set out on guided walks along the well-trodden paths – a paradise for any keen birdwatcher. But Kakamega Forest is so much more than just a haven for birds. Look out for rare primates that have made this lush haven their habitat, from the playful colobus monkeys to the mysterious bush babies. Spend some time getting in touch with all the plentiful biodiversity alive in this ecological gem and remember why this mountain range is so honored as a real natural gem.

For nature lovers interested in a more relaxing outdoor experience, the city has plenty of serene beaches and lake shores to walk through and watch the sunset. The sun sets over Lake Victoria, bathing you in its warmth to the sound of local musicians playing soft melodic tunes as you relax over a chilled drink, all in the middle of nowhere from a thousand years. Explore the untouched, pristine banks of Dunga Beach or the serene Hippo Point, where peace can only be felt huddled within nature’s grandeur.

Whether you are an adventure-seeking nomad looking to triumph over the wild disturbances of nature, or a soul seeking solace in the lap of nature’s grandness, Kisumu has a lot to offer that will ensure you return feeling both exuberant and replenished. Instead, unleash your inner wildlife enthusiast while allowing the city’s natural attractions to captivate your sense of curiosity and imagination, bookmarking the sights and experiences that will remain with you long after your trip has passed.

Photo by Evans Dims on Unsplash

Conclusion

While you say goodbye to Kisumu, you will be grateful for the memories you hold close and for the precious gems this city has to offer.

With its soul-restoring Thimlich Oinga and Abindu Caves and soul-stirring Kit Mikayi and tantalizing delicacies, Kisumu is a destination that transcends all expectations, leaving an everlasting impression on the wanderlust of all that are lucky to find its enchantment.

Therefore, all you wanderers out there — take out your backpacks and set on the voyage to Kisumu — the land of big words and small surprises. Indulge in the adventure, engross yourself in the kaleidoscope of cultures, and allow the secrets of this intriguing town to unravel themselves to you, a wonder at a time.

