Miquelon and Île aux Marins: Saint Pierre’s out islands

We were booked for an hour and a half ferry cruise to Miquelon at 8:30 AM. That meant getting out by 7 AM. That meant missing breakfast. Who planned this?

Due to the multitude of hills and slopes in the village almost every intersection is blind. For everyone’s safety mirrors are installed on the corner buildings’ walls. Just another reminder that you’re not at home – things are different here. We arrived in plenty of time for the ferry so were able to enjoy the early morning waterfront scene.

Despite the unexpected ridiculous crowd some relief was offered in the children’s art displays throughout the hall where we were corralled to board the ferry. Local children had submitted their thoughts, hopes and dreams for togetherness and love for all.

There were hundreds of people once we got on the boat, standing shoulder to shoulder in all the outside areas…and of course, not one of them wearing a mask. Fortunately perseverance is a strong point of mine and we found a spot on the bottom deck just outside the door to the parking decks with very few people. Mind you we couldn’t see anything so this hour and a half was likely going to be boring and just a little bit torturous. The only outdoor deck where one could sit was a cesspool of people. It offered seating for about 25 people and there was another 30 standing so I left that in my rear view in record time.

Miquelon, also referred to as Grande Miquelon, is another of the islands in the archipelago. It is situated between Le Cap Island to the north and Langlade Island (Petite Miquelon) to the south. The name Miquelon is allegedly derived from a Basque nickname for Michael.

The town of Miquelon is full of houses; no restaurants or any commercial establishments were evident upon arrival. We picked up a map at the Tourist Office but it was of little use (as was the entire Tourist Office). I felt I was imposing on them – they answered no to every question we asked them.

Nevertheless, the colourful wooden buildings were interesting to see, even if we didn’t know what we were looking at most of the time. I believe I recognized the Prefect Town Hall. That is some form of government gobbledegook that I never did understand. In this instance on Miquelon a prefect is a magisterial title of varying definition (you don’t get it either do you?) but essentially refers to the leader of an administrative area, a regional governor in certain countries. Maybe we should leave well enough alone and revert back in time to our school days when a prefect was a senior student authorized to enforce discipline – they’re called bullies today.

Miquelon is a pretty little island but there’s not much there. In the town you can (and we did) walk the residential streets endlessly but you can’t see the island without a car. There is no commerce to speak of and we had a heck of a time finding somewhere for lunch. We had arrived at 10 AM so by 12:30 PM we had seen everything there was to see in town two or three times.

Lunch was an enjoyable experience once we found a place to eat. The Snack-bar à Choix had very acceptable burgers and fries and a full litre orange drink for about 20€ for the two of us – believe me that’s not bad. We spent an inordinate amount of time just sitting in the Place des Ardilliers, the church square. That was actually quite enjoyable time spent. It was another beautiful day with perfect, cool temperatures so lazing in the sun studying the church was satisfactorily relaxing. Our Lady of Ardilliers Church is a Catholic church near the port. It’s a rectangular building constructed entirely of wood with a gable roof and a steeple above the façade. The building was constructed between 1862 and 1865.

We still had more than three hours until the return ferry to Saint Pierre so went for another walk. If you walk far enough you can get right out of town. Our major revelation was there is an airport in Miquelon. That would have been nice to know. We could have flown in and spent a few enjoyable hours and not had to spend hours and hours waiting and travelling by ferry. That would have been far more enjoyable. It’s not a busy airport so maybe flights are not available any time you want them…still would have been worth looking into.

This little detour also gave us a look at some of the farmland in Miquelon. Since the 19th century Miquelon has been the centre of agricultural activities on the archipelago. Home to produce and livestock farms, it is also a hot spot for coastal fishing. When standing on that end of the island the fields go on and on as far as the eye can see. As we walked back into town we also discovered there is a hotel. Again, not that large but it doesn’t need to be – I, for one, cannot imagine spending enough time on the island to warrant staying overnight…though, if one had a car…

We were running out of things to see so decided to take a closer look at the cemetery. Oddly enough the cemetery is not at the church but around the corner and down a side street beside the school. The ground is rocky so the graves can only be dug a few feet down at most. Therefore, they are partially above ground and more crypt-like. I immediately saw it as a cross between a traditional in-ground burial cemetery and the above-ground crypts of New Orleans.

After all was said and done, Miquelon was a very quiet town even after the siesta was over. I suppose the summer is more active but I’m not about to trade the tranquility for the madness so will be happy we were able to enjoy a rather extended visit. It had been a long, somewhat demanding day so we were happy to be back in Saint Pierre.

Île aux Marins lies ten minutes from Saint Pierre by boat. The small island bears witness to Saint Pierre and Miquelon’s fishing industry. Meaning the Island of the Sailors, before 1931 it was called Île aux Chiens, Island of the Dogs. The rebranding is definitely a step up. The craft that would transport us there today was much smaller than the ferry of yesterday. As is usually our case, we had to seek out someone in a nearby office building to let us know exactly where we had to go to catch our transport. It was right there but not evident if you did not know exactly what you were looking for.

This was an infinitely better choice than Miquelon. There was more to see and the two to three kilometre walk was on comfortable grassy, hilly pathways. We were able to enjoy it immensely on another gorgeous day in about an hour and a half. The small island has a few inhabitants who revive the island heritage and have renovated the colourful traditional houses. Knowing that made it even more exciting as we drifted in to the dock.

The island is approximately 1,700 metres long and varies from 100 to 700 metres wide. With a maximum altitude of 35 metres it appears as a wide strip of flat land a few hundred metres off the coast of the port of Saint Pierre. There are no cars on the island so I had to laugh as we turned away from the dock and saw a wheelbarrow parking lot for the use of any and all residents.

France’s motto “fluctuat nec mergitur” is a Latin expression that translates in modern French as “he/she is rocked by waves and/but does not sink”. In the wake of November 13th, 2015 terrorist attacks in Paris the official motto of the city became the defiant cri de guerre of a population determined not to let fear dominate daily life. It is obviously a source of pride to some on this tiny island as well. It was a perfect day to enjoy our walk from one end of the island to the other.

Anywhere there’s a fort or battery you have to go…especially on a tiny island like this. In 1854 the Crimean War took place between France, England, Turkey, Piedmont and czarist Russia. To defend the island against a possible Russian attack the Governor ordered the construction of a fort between 1854 and 1856. This battery of four cannons brought by the war brig Dolphin was never used. The cannons only thundered on Bastille Day.

Notre Dame des Marins (Notre Dame of the Sailors) church was built from 1872 to 1874 with the inauguration taking place on October 18, 1874. It was under the leadership of Father Gueguen, the first pastoral charge of the parish. The only modifications made to the church since then was a recent restoration.

The Morel house, Fisherman’s house, is a wooden structure with four rooms on the ground floor and a small porch that leads to a large kitchen. Throughout the years, the family restructured the space to their convenience. The rocks in front of the house were a drying ground for the fish caught continually.

Settlement on the island was often affected by the Anglo-French rivalry; occupation, reoccupation, deportation and retrocession were not empty words for the brave and sturdy inhabitants. In 1892, the population reached its peak with 683 inhabitants. Forgive my insensitivity but that many people would have put a monstrous damper on my visit to Île aux Marins.

As we returned to the dock I felt very pleased we had discovered this island; a beautiful spot on a beautiful day.

The return boat ride was a pleasant reflection of our short but very rewarding and satisfying visit as the island faded into the distance.

