Stepping Back in Time in Italy’s Siena

Walking through the ancient gates of Siena feels like stepping into a time machine straight into the 14th century. Its medieval cobblestone streets lead you on a hilly journey through its historic center, lined by local delicacy shops, tasty ice cream stores and touristy souvenir shops. Every now and then a whiff of delicious Italian cuisine reaches you with promises of homemade pasta and local wine.

It was my second time in Tuscany, though I had never made it to Siena before, and the rolling hills featuring the iconic cypress trees never fail to amaze me. There is something special about this region of Italy, a quiet serenity that reels you in and immerses you in its historical and artistic legacy.

Siena isn’t of the biggest or even most famous of the region, competing with the likes of international hits such as Florence and Pisa, but it has a charm and energy about it that reels you in from that first step through its gates.

There are three key locations you can’t miss when visiting Siena, the rest of your time there I would recommend strolling around and enjoying the local shops and gorgeous sloped streets that often open up into viewpoints over Siena.

Piazza del Campo

Often referred to as the “Heart of Siena”, the Piazza del Campo is the main event of the historic centre, which has been declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site as an especially well-preserved medieval city. Walking onto this piazza was like walking onto a movie set, the only thing missing were extras wearing tunics and gowns.

The square is divided into nine sections which stand for the Nine Lords that used to rule Siena around the 14th century. It is also the location of the famous Palio horse race that takes place on July 2 and August 16 every year. The horses do three laps of the piazza with spectators in wooden tribunes that can be seen year-round along the piazza’s restaurants and cafes. We had some delicious Gelato right on those tribunes, watching the herds of tourists shuffle across the square, cameras ever at the ready.

The piazza also features Siena’s tallest tower, Torre del Mangia, that boasts stunning views over the Tuscan countryside if you dare climb the 300+ steps.

Duomo di Siena

It’s rare a building truly stops me in my tracks, but the Duomo di Siena is an impressive feat of architecture, meticulously designed to the smallest detail. The famous black and white marble facade gives the medieval cathedral a unique and majestic look that hints at the regal interior. When walking in, pay special attention to the intricate mosaic floor which depicts historical and biblical scenes crafted by fourty artists over 2 centuries. The Duomo was supposed to be even grander than it currently is, with plans of a huge extension in the works in the 14th century. The plans came to a screeching halt when the plague ripped through the city and there were no workers left to finish the building. You can still see the beginning of the tilework for the extension to the right of the Duomo.

Tickets for the Duomo can be bought online or in the Piazza around the cathedral.

Basilica of San Domenico

Also often referred to as Basilica Cateriniana, this Renaissance church showcases the influence of the Dominican friars in the thirteenth century. The Basilica was later expanded in the Gothic style, creating the simple but majestic place of worship famous in Italy that you can visit to this day. Its location was one of my highlights, boasting panoramic views over Siena.

Inside the church, you can find frescoes by Il Sodoma, an Italian painter famous for his masterpieces in High Renaissance style. In addition, you can learn more about Saint Catherine in the Chapel of the Vaults. Saint Catherine is a patron saint of Italy who is said to have had religious visions of Christ and lived a deeply holy and giving life. Her story is truly fascinating and there is no better place than this Basilica to explore it.

If you have some additional time, I can highly recommend checking out some of the treasures near Siena, such as the thermal springs that can be found all around Tuscany. They are created by an old volcano underneath the area that creates natural hot springs to this day. Bagni di Petriolo for example is only a 30-minute drive from the city centre.

Or you could visit one of the Chianti vineyards that are famous for producing the Chianti wine as well as their tradition and authenticity. There are many tours starting from Siena or you could drive there yourself and take part in a wine tasting.

More travel writing by Bell Seidl on her very excellent website, traveloffscript.com.